South Africans celebrated the success of our very own Netflix movie Heart Of The Hunter

The movie starring Connie Ferguson and Bonko Khoza, ranked number one in 75 countries worldwide

Heart Of The Hunter also reached 11 million views on Netflix worldwide, Mzansi cheered this milestone

Bonko Khoza also celebrates the success of 'Heart Of The Hunter.' Image: @bonkokhoza

South Africans couldn't be more proud of their very own movie on Netflix, Heart Of The Hunter, for reaching its greatest milestone recently.

Heart Of The Hunter ranked no.1 worldwide in 75 countries

Social media is buzzing as the latest South African movie on Netflix, Heart Of The Hunter, was ranked number one on the worldwide charts in 75 countries, and that is not all, the movie also reached 11 million views.

@AfricaFactsZone posted the success, and celebrated it with other netizens, and captioned it:

"South African movie, Heart of the Hunter reached no. 1 on Neflix Worldwide (English) with 11 million views from March 25 to March 31. It ranked among the Top 10 in 75 countries on Netflix."

Actor Bonko Khoza also expressed his gratitude to everyone who has shown their support and watched the movie on his Instagram page. Bonko is the main cast of this film alongside Connie Ferguson.

SA celebrates the success of Heart Of The Hunter

Many netizens congratulated the cast and crew of the film for surpassing many movies on Netflix and stealing the number one spot. See some of the comments below:

@Ndi_Muvenda_ wrote:

"South Africa Cooking Movies that are X100 better than nollywood."

@ItsTheD0n said:

"South Africa's movie industry made Nollywood look like indian drama."

@iamdeebanks responded:

"South Africa is far ahead of a lot of African countries."

@Roy_O_Banon praised:

"Nice. Congrats to South African actor's and actresses."

@celeb_undercovr applauded:

"Not surprising, South African productions are always top tier and of high quality."

@Ree_Chaka commented:

"Heart Of The Hunter is one of the great action movies to come out of South Africa."

@TheeAlphaBro mentioned:

"South African film industry... They don't always release movies but when they do they make sure."

