A Facebook photo of an R18 million Rolls-Royce snapped beside a poor woman in Johannesburg has sparked a debate

The post brought up the topic of socioeconomic inequalities in South Africa and how it is raving

The online community reacted to the photo, with some blaming the government and some blaming the society

A Rolls-Royce snapped next to a poor woman has sparked debate about inequality in SA. Images: @Richard Baker, @Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

A picture of an R18 million Twilight Purple Rolls-Royce Spectre snapped silently drifting around Melrose Arch in Johannesburg has sparked debate amongst South African online users.

In a Facebook picture posted by Sipho Simelane, the luxurious car is seen next to a poor woman sitting on the side of the road. Simelane said the photo was a reminder of South Africa's socioeconomic gap.

See the Facebook post below:

Netizens share different thoughts on the picture

The post gained traction, with many online users sharing different views. Some blamed the government for the inequality in the country's society. Some blamed the society itself for not having its priorities straight.

@Tony Saungweme wrote:

"That's what the comrades failed to fix since 1994. Inequality is the order of the day."

@Raymond Mokoena commented:

"Mzansi is the only country in Africa that has the most unequal society ."

@Krk Mathabatha questioned:

"Socioeconomic gap my foot, have you seen the alcohol the poor people of my country South Africa consume on a daily basis?"

@Thato Rapoo voiced out:

"South Africans and their entitlement issues if someone is rich ya'll feel like they owe you."

@Thivha Franklin Tshivhombedze Munyai asked:

"So South Africa's rich people must share their wealth with all illegal immigrants who are roaming the Streets majority of them are not South Africans."

@Isaac Hayes Molise shared:

"We are the country in the world with the most unequal society."

@Noko Bophani said:

"Vote wisely."

Zimbabwean businessman shows off R10 million Rolls-Royce

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Zimbabwean businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, who showed off his Rolls-Royce Spectre worth R10 million.

In a TikTok post, Chivayo revealed that Rolls-Royce invited him to the official factory handover to reveal his latest baby. He added that the ride was the first of its kind in Zimbabwe and manufactured to his specifications.

