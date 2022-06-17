Khanyi Mbau has opened up about her upcoming Comedy Central roast and explained why she doesn't want Somizi and Pearl Thusi there

The media personality shared that she was recently told that Somizi is angry with her and is scared he'll "go off" during the roast

On why she doesn't want Pearl there, the stunner shared that one of their interviews ended in tears because the Queen Sono actress takes things personally

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Khanyi Mbau has explained why she doesn't want Somizi and Pearl Thusi at her Comedy Central roast. In a recent interview, the star shared that she's currently not in Somizi's good books and said Pearl is a bit sensitive.

Khanyi Mbau has shared why she doesn't want Somizi and Pearl Thusi at her Comedy Central roast. Image: @mbaureloaded, @somizi, @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star shared that she recently learnt that Somizi is angry with her, she told TshisaLIVE. SomG was talking on his show, Living the Dream With Somizi in a recent episode when he mentioned that he's angry with her.

"I don't want him because he's angry with me, he'll probably go off."

She also shared that "it ended in tears" when she had an interview with Pearl Thusi on Behind the Story.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"She takes things personally. I don't want her there because they're not just roasting me, we roast each other as much as I'm the focal point. I don't think she's good for a roast because she takes things personally."

Briefly News reported recently about why Somizi wants nothing to do with Khanyi. He said that their friendship ended on a sour note because Khanyi Mbau disappointed him when she stood him up.

Khanyi Mbau looking forward to becoming the 1st black female to be roasted on Comedy Central

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau is looking forward to becoming the first black female to be roasted on Comedy Central. The stunner is the all-new Roastee of The Roast.

The reality TV star shared that she's not afraid of being the punching bag on the night of the event. It is set to air on Comedy Central Africa in August, 2022.

She shared that she's not scared of being roasted by the panelists on the night but rather cared about her looks. The star was a panelist back in the 2014 roast featuring Kenny Kunene.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News