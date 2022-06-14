Khanyi Mbau is excited to be the first black female to be roasted on Comedy Central and is looking forward to her roast in August

The actress and reality TV star expressed that she's not afraid of being everyone's punching bag on the night of her roast

The panelists have not been announced yet but Khanyi shared that she doesn't want Somizi to be part of it because he's still upset with her

Khanyi Mbau is looking forward to becoming the first black female to be roasted on Comedy Central. The stunner is the all-new Roastee of The Roast.

Khanyi Mbau is excited for being the first black female to be roasted on Comedy Central. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star shared that she's not afraid of being the punching bag on the night of the event. It is set to air on Comedy Central Africa in August, 2022.

She shared that she's not scared of being roasted by the panelists on the night but rather cared about her looks. The star was a panelist back in the 2014 roast featuring Kenny Kunene. According to TshisaLIVE, the star Khanyi Mbau said in a statement:

"To be the first black female to be roasted on Comedy Central in the world feels amazing."

This year's panelists are still to be announced. She shared that she hopes Somizi Mhlongo and the Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi will not be part of her roast.

"I wouldn't want to see Somizi on it, because I know he's pissed off at me at the moment. He's not talking to me for some odd reason, so I would not like to see him because he'd be really upset with me," she said, according to the publication.

Somizi breaks silence on fall out with Khanyi Mbau

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the reality television star explained why he is no longer in good books with the Young, Famous and African star during a recent episode of Living the Dream With Somizi.

Somizi said Khanyi Mbau disappointed him when she failed to pitch up in Cape Town after he had booked a flight and made arrangements for her, ZAlebs reports. He said:

"I sat with Ndo and he made reservations. I booked her a flight. And she goes quiet, on the day, she went silent, she goes quiet."

According to The Citizen, the Idols SA judge said he hasn't spoken to his former BFF for months and is waiting for her to break the silence.

