Pearl Thusi's roast on Comedy Central, set for 21 November at The Lyric Theatre, is generating excitement among fans.

Zodwa Wabantu joins the roast panel, adding a bold, unapologetic presence to the lineup.

Zodwa promised to bring intense heat to Pearl, emphasising that Thusi is "fair game" and won’t receive any special treatment

Pearl Thusi's highly anticipated roast is going to be lit. The anticipation among the actress' fans has continued to rise as more details about the roast get announced.

Larger-than-life South African media personality Pearl Thusi is set to take the hot seat at her much-awaited roast later this month. The roast is set to take place on 21 November at The Lyric Theatre at the Gold Reef in Johannesburg. The roast will be broadcast on Comedy Central on 8 December.

According to IOL, the show's roast panel is getting spicier by the week. Controversial raunchy dancer Zodwa Wabantu has been announced as one of the panellists. The Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star said she was thrilled to join the panel, which also includes David Kau, Randall Abrahams, Busiswa, and Farieda “Pharoahfi” Metsileng.

Zodwa said she was ready to take blows and give them back to the panellists. She also promised to bring the heat on the roastee, Pearl Thusi. She said:

"I am bold and unapologetic in what I do, and I recognise the same traits in Pearl. We are both tough cookies who can give as good as we get. That doesn’t mean I’m going to hold back when the chips are down – she is fair game and must not expect any special treatment from me."

