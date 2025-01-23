Junior Khanye, a former Kaizer Chiefs star, criticised Mamelodi Sundowns youngster Malibongwe Khoza after Masandawana's 2-1 victory over Magesi FC

Khanye criticised Khoza's performance on Wednesday, 22 January 2025, saying the defender's approach to the game was too laidback

Some local fans agreed with Khanye on social media, while others felt Khanye was wrong to criticise the 20-year-old player

Mamelodi Sundowns youngster Malibongwe Khoza has been called 'lazy' and 'casual' by former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye.

Khanye criticised the 20-year-old defender after Sundowns beat Magesi FC 2-1 on Wednesday, 22 January 2025.

Mamelodi Sundowns prospect has been criticised by former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye.

Since breaking into the senior team, Khoza has featured regularly in the PSL and CAF Champions League, while he signed a long-term deal at the start of the 2024/2025 season.

Junior Khanye is not a fan of Malibongwe Khoza

Watch Khoza's mistake that nearly lead to a goal against Magesi in the video below:

According to YouTube channel, Idiski TV, Khanye said Khoza needs to improve after making mistakes in the victory over Magesi.

Khanye said:

"There are better defenders. I know Mvala and De Reuck are injured, but there's no way De Reuck and Lebusa can sit outside and watch him play. They can't. The boy is lazy. I think he's a central midfielder, maybe a holding number six. He's too casual. When you lose the ball playing as a centre-back, you only fetch it from the net."

Sundowns celebrated their victory over Magesi on their Twitter (X) profile:

Sundowns add new faces to their squad

After the January transfer window opened, Sundowns made a major impression after landing long-term target Jayden Adams from PSL rivals Stellenbosch FC.

The defending champions have been linked with several new players, including Cape Town City defender Keanu Cupido.

Malibongwe Khoza was part of the team that beat Magesi FC 2-1 on Wednesday, 22 January 2025.

Fans criticised Khanye

Masandawana fans reacted on social media to say Khany was wrong to criticise Khoza, while some agreed with the former Chiefs star.

Skhumbule Mbana says Khanye is being too harsh:

"First season from MDC, few mistakes here and there, come on. Junior's opinion mustn't be taken seriously; he was not the best player, just a former player with a microphone."

Mohlabane Abinar says Khanye talks too much:

"Khanye must go and apply for a coaching job somewhere so that we can assess his success."

Kgwahla Masipa asked questions:

"If we don't allow the youngsters to make mistakes, how will they learn? Should we wait for him to get to 25 years before we play him? JK must relax."

Dc Superfly agrees with Khanye:

"This one is a useless defender."

Phila Hilly Ndlovu backs Khoza:

"The boy only had two bad games and already he is a bad player? Come on. The boy is very good, just lacks experience and maybe a bit tired. The boy is brilliant."

Miguel Cardoso tells new signing to fight for his place

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso told new signing Jayden Adams that he needs to fight for his place at the defending PSL champions.

Cardoso warned Adams and potential new arrivals that they must prove themselves to everybody at the club.

