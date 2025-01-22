Mamelodi Sundowns Stage Come Back Against Magesi to Extend Their Lead in PSL

Mamelodi Sundowns came back from a goal down to defeat Magesi FC 2-1 at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Second-half goals from Lucas Ribeiro and Tashreeq Mathews cancelled out Wonderboy Makhubu's first-half strike to give the Brazilians all three points.

Mamelodi Sundowns defeat Magesi FC in Betway Premiership

Mamelodi Sundowns started the game on a good note and were settling in while playing a passing game, but it was the host who scored the first goal of the match.

Magesi took the lead in the early stages of the game after Wonderboy Makhubu hit the back of the net in the 11th minute.

The Brazilians were trying to get back in the game, but Teboho Mokoena's strike in the 22nd minute went over the bar.

Six minutes later, Grant Kekana had the chance to level the scores but his header went wide off the target.

The hosts were close to adding another goal, but Khoza was positioned well to make an important clearance in the 18-yard box.

Wonderboy had the chance to get his second goal after stealing the ball off Sundowns' defender but Dennis Onyango was in place to make a great save to deny the Magesi striker in a one-on-one attempt.

The first half ended with Magesi having a narrow 1-0 lead, despite Sundowns being the better side.

Sundowns were all out at the start of the second half and had the first chance to score. Marcos Allende hit a curling shot from outside the box but was off-target.

Magesi replied a few minutes later, but Onyango made a good save to keep the Brazilians in the game.

Ten minutes after restart the host was stopped once again by Onyango after the Ugandan goalkeeper made a smart save at the near post.

Four minutes after the hour mark the defending champions were rewarded for their effort as Ribeiro found the back of the net to level to scoreline.

Masandawana continued to put more pressure on the newly promoted, with Peter Shalulile's goal being ruled out for offside.

Matthews scored a late goal in the close stages of the match as the Brazilians sealed all three points.

