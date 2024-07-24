Mpumalanga’s Community Safety, Security and Liason Department has warned prospective jobseekers against scammers

MEC Jackie Macie emphasised that legit government employees would not make job applicants pay to be shortlisted

He was reacting to allegations of an individual advising those looking to be employed as Crime Prevention Wardens to visit a particular police station

Mpumalanga’s Safety MEC has warned citizens interested in becoming Crime Prevention Wardens (CPWs) to fear scammers.

MP CPW applications closed

Jackie Macie reiterated that the department or its officials would not exchange money for jobs. Macie was reacting to a widely circulated voice note cautioning applicants about an individual who claimed that those wanting the CPW posts must go to a particular police station to be selected.

Macie said his department advertised 1,200 warden positions on 7 July 2024, and the closing date was 19 July 2024. He further explained that shortlisted candidates would be contacted from a government landline number:

"Government jobs, internships, and leadership are not for sale... We therefore appeal to prospective job seekers not to make themselves vulnerable to those opportunistic vultures who take advantage of desperate job seekers.”

Netizens call for crackdown on scammers

Scores of Facebook users urged the SAPS to prioritise busting scammers

Ganyani Rinono said:

“People are taking advantage of youth cause they see how desperate they are for jobs.”

Thabo Matsoso added:

“Scammers always using the profile, even the profile of the police, and we don't know even now if you are really a police page.”

Modise Samuel advised:

“Use those numbers and websites to nab these thugs. Set up a sting operation please.”

Ryan Charl Dirks pointed out:

“This is one of the crimes that you need to address "cybercrime" and make it a priority.”

Lee Roy explained:

“We are waiting for the post. We are unemployed and desperate.”

