An Irish mkhulu found two South African women doing the Bhebha challenge and decided to join in

The elderly citizen was not aware they were recording a TikTok video, but that did not stop him

Netizens were charmed by his moves and found him to be cute

A pair of South African huns were joined by a madala in Ireland when they did the Bhebha dance challenge. Image: @starnaa_ma.ana

A madala joined two Mzansi babes in Ireland who were doing the Bhebha challenge. Not to be outdone or left out of the fun, the old man showed his moves and the South African ladies were thoroughly entertained.

Mzansi women joined by Irish madala in Bhebha challenge video

@starnaa_ma.ana posted the entertaining video on her TikTok account. The two ladies are about to do the Bhebha dance challenge in the clip when the older man joins them. He was not going to move, so they danced, and he danced with them. The young woman's caption was equally hilarious.

“Not us continuing with this dance challenge thinking he’d actually move, kanti Mkhulu said he’ll join.”

People of all races and genders did the Bhebha Challenge, and it's heartwarming to see the older man enjoying himself. Watch the video:

Netizens love 'Bhebha' dancing madala

Netizens were entertained by the madala, who also joined the Bhebha Challenge and were touched by him.

Lady T exclaimed:

“He’s so happy.”

BoityB loved the content.

“This is the cutest video I’ve seen today.”

Amanda Jack wrote:

“This is cute. He had no idea he was being recorded whatsoever.”

Ayema Citwa said:

“Not him trying to dance.”

Bohlale Moloi was taken.

“The mini twerk he did.”

Goldi_licious exclaimed:

“He did the Tyler water small-small.”

GirlsNotCute added:

“Not mkhulu playing airbender.”

Lekgoalentle gushed over him.

“I think I’m in love with his version.”

Yellow Mellow clapped.

“This is so wholesome. He just wanted to dance.”

Lee Sparkles made a suggestion.

“So cute. Teach madala the dance moves.”

Thetiktok026 chipped in:

He was like, ‘Let me show you the Victorian era version’.”

Gogo unimpressed by granddaughter doing 'Bhebha' Challenge

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a gogo was not impressed when her granddaughter did the Bhebha Challenge.

In the TikTok video, the young lady got on top of a table and did the Bhebha challenge. The gogo looked at the camera blankly while the young lady put her back into the challenge, leaving netizens in stitches.

