A South African gogo had the internet in stitches as she remained unimpressed by her granddaughter's Bhebha dance challenge

Despite the granddaughter's spirited moves and the beat of the music, gogo's facial expression remained unchanged

This hilarious moment captured in the video quickly went viral, amassing a staggering 1.4 million views on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A gogo was seen not impressed when her granddaughter tried the Bhebha dance challenge. Images: @somie043

Source: TikTok

A young lady's TikTok video has left viewers laughing as she took on the Bhebha dance challenge in front of her grandmother.

Gogo's reaction trends

TikTok user @somie043 showcased her moves with enthusiasm that seemed unstoppable. However, the one critique that mattered most came from none other than her gogo. As the lady danced her heart out, her granny watched unimpressed.

The TikTok video captured the hilarious moment when the lady's spirited performance was met with gogo's classic facial expression, leaving everyone in stitches. The video quickly gained traction, amassing 1.4 million views and thousands of likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi bust by TikTok video

It seems that gogo's disapproving look was the icing on the cake that made the video go viral. Netizens couldn't help but chuckle at the relatable scenario of trying to impress a sceptical elder with modern dance moves.

People filled the comment section with their thoughts:

@Nontuthuko, pretty Ncube, laughed:

"I love the way magriza abuka ngakhona."

@Sindi KaNawa joked:

"Gogo wavele wabathong."

@Mthiza3887 shared:

"I see danger already, gogo khuza nakhu uzogijima emtholampilo."

@SGAZO commented:

"bhebha ugogo."

@Refilwe Mokgatlhe asked:

"Why is Gogo looking at us like that?? like we sent you."

@shamiso_mkhwanazi commented:

"If you were also waiting for the glass to break."

@Mlilo shared:

"I was waiting for the glass to break."

@Mphisto said:

"Things we do for content."

SA gogo kills 'Bhebha' dance challenge with grandson

In a similar story, Briefly News reported how Mzansi got warm and fuzzy seeing a gogo participating in the trending Bhebha dance challenge.

The old woman performed fire the dance moves with her grandson and kept up without missing a beat.

The heartwarming TikTok video is spreading quickly, and people are gushing over the vibey gogo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News