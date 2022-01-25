A student from Germiston High School was caught dancing in school by a teacher and Saffas can't stop laughing

A clip of the student dancing in front of a large crowd of his peers was uploaded to Twitter by @kulanicool

The video seemingly brought back some nostalgic memories for a few South Africans in the comments

A learner from Germiston High School danced their way into trouble. A 19-second clip posted to social media by popular Twitter user @kulanicool shows the student vibing while students crowd around in support.

The dance was brought to a sudden halt when a teacher arrived and pulled him away using his bright yellow backpack. It seems there isn't time for kids to break it down with this teacher ensuring there was no fooling around on the school grounds.

The clip posted on Twitter was enough to get Saffa social media users feeling the vibes in the comments section. A few cyber citizens reminded us of their time in school while others couldn't help but laugh.

This student had to stop dropping it like its hot when his teacher pulled him away from his fans. Image: @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

Watch the viral video below:

Locals are in absolute stitches at the viral clip

@Sillycorn_45 said:

"Tshepo is getting detention."

@g_magingx shared:

"Mevrou is having non of it."

@Sir_Morgie responded with:

"For sure he's her favourite student."

"She can groove": Lady shows off Pabi Cooper-inspired dance moves, Mzansi can't deal

In other lit dance news, Briefly News previously reported that a young lady named Michaela Laue proved she’s got rhythm after taking to social media to share a video of herself doing a trending dance move.

The amapiano dance moves seen in the clip are said to be inspired by South African musical artist and dancer Pabi Copper and also features her song Dropline. Michaela’s video has over 500 000 views on TikTok and her fellow followers are clearly enjoying her content.

The TikTok post has over 500 000 views and over 49 800 likes from online from users who are loving Michaela's lively content. She gained tons of responses in her comments section from impressed netizens.

