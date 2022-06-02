Sergeant Thabo Mosia took the witness stand on Wednesday, 1 June as the Senzo Meyiwa trial continued

Mosia was asked about the crime scene and whether he thought it was contaminated, a question he has been asked before

Some South Africans are not happy with how the trial is playing out and say it is exposing the incompetence of the South African police

PRETORIA - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has many South Africans sitting at the edge of their seats. The cross-examination of Sergeant Thabo Mosia, who played a part in processing the crime, continued on Wednesday, 1 June.

Mosia was questioned by one of the defence attorneys representing one of the five suspects being accused of the murder of the late famed Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

Sergeant Thabo Mosia testified that the crime scene of Senzo Meyiwa's murder may have been tampered with. Images: @SimonSamual1 & Anesh Debiky

Meyiwa was shot and killed in singer Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus in an apparent robbery gone wrong. The footballer was in a relationship with Khumalo at the time.

During cross-examination, Mosia admitted that he found the processing of the crime scene a challenge. He went on to say that he made the conscious decision to stop processing and to wait for the crime scene management task team to arrive and assist him.

Mosia stated that when he arrived on the scene, there were a few officers already there. He was then asked by Advocate Zandile Mshololo whether he thought the police's presence and movement could have compromised the crime scene, reports TimesLIVE.

Mosia responded by saying that is possible, a contradiction to his previous testimony. Mosia was also asked why he only took eight photos on his first visit to the crime scene.

He responded by saying his decision to call in the crime scene management task team was the reason he took so few photos. He said the team had more experience than him and they could better handle the challenging crime scene, reports Mail & Guardian.

South Africans weigh in on the Senzo Meyiwa trial

South Africans who were tuned in to watch the Senzo Meyiwa trial took to social media to share some of their thoughts. Some people felt that Sergeant Mosia had struggled to articulate himself, while others noted the police's incompetence.

Here are some comments:

@CobusCoetzee2 said:

"I think Sgt Thabo Mosia did very well. The two advocates for the accused are making derogative statements against this witness and secondly, they are questioning him about things that were not his responsibility, the state should stop them when irrelevant questions are asked."

@Chris80109155 said:

"Adv Mshololo 'The Queen' is dismantling the state witness Sgt Thabo Mosia, exposing incompetent SAPS and an element of conniving."

@SimonSamual1 said:

"Imagine you get raped and the forensic officer of your case is Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia. This is our reality as a country. Incompetent people are in very critical roles and the results are many many unsolved cases."

