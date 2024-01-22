A video showcasing a KZN school that produced students with seven distinctions in the 2023 matric exams has gone viral

The footage shared on TikTok shows learners and educators dancing and celebrating with much enthusiasm

The video warmed many netizens' hearts as they congratulated the school on its impressive achievement

Educators and learners celebrated their Class of 2023's matric results. Image: @_khubs

Source: TikTok

Having students receive seven distinctions for their matric exams is no small feat but, in fact, an achievement worthy of recognition and applause.

KZN high school's matrics shine

A now-viral TikTok video showed a KwaZulu-Natal school based in King Cetshwayo District Municipality. It boasts dedicated teachers who helped produce students who achieved seven distinctions for their National Senior Certificate finals.

In addition to showing the school, the video also shows a roar of excitement as some of the students and staff members dance and cheer in celebration of the academic achievement.

There is no denying that the long hours of teaching and studying have paid off in this particular school.

"Saze sajabula❤️❤️ We are so proud of our Matric 2023," the post was captioned.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

SA shows high school love

Many netizens showed the post love as they responded with positive comments, and others shared how they were familiar with the academically-driven school and some of the students who had attended there.

Sanele replied:

"One thing about othisha, bayaziqhenya ngabafundi babo."

Nontobeko KaManzini Zungu wrote:

"Umakhelwane wami got 7 Distinctions ubefunda lapho ."

Busisiwe Buthelezi commented:

"Yo lokikizo uyakhalisa Baze bajabula abantu Syabonga Nkosi yami kwaze kwakuhle."

@Nqomakawele replied:

"Isikole sami ,Yaz umuntu waze wakhula Mr Qwabe kufanele ngabe sewathatha umhlalaphansi ,congrats guys."

Zime_Thusi said:

"Anginazi nami kodwa indlela engiproud ngayo ngani ."

