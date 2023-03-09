A video of a lady and her lover who were obstructed on the road by cows has stirred massive reactions on TikTok

The lady bravely came down from the vehicle and chased after the animals to keep them off the lane

Many people who watched the video praised the woman for her act, as some said they could not do such

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A beautiful lady and her lover were in a car when they got to where some cows blocked their lane.

The man asked his lover to chase the animals off the road. She came down without fear and went after the cows.

The lady chased the cows blocking the road. Photo source: @grey_lov

Source: UGC

Brave lady chases cows.

Before she could reach them, some of the cows took off. While approaching them, the woman swung her legs to shoo the cows.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Many ladies in the comment section said she tried, as they can never bravely face cows in such a manner.

Watch the video below:

As of this report's writing, the video has gathered over 400 comments and more than 73,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

boitumelomotaung34 said:

"Must I come? After the Job was taken care of."

MoMo said:

"Those kicks did the job."

Naomi Mercedes said:

"And m here scared of them."

sthembile buhle said:

"That's so attractive, idk why."

maxlele7 said:

"You can never be sad with such girls at home. I Love her."

Mamesh said:

"Now that's a wife material."

Khonokha said:

"Where do you guys get girlfriends like this?"

Yonela Yonda Maradeb said:

"I went home to Eastern Cape and tried to do this yhoooo one cow had a nerve of chasing me."

Shawnney said:

"Why isn't the blue car hooting to show appreciations."

Lady sees a handsome man on the train

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian lady, @baraka___, in a hilarious video, captured the moment she saw a handsome Arab man on a train in the UK.

The lady said that to get the man's attention, she used her iPhone to airdrop into nearby devices, asking who was single and an Arab on the train.

To her surprise, all the devices around her declined. The lady hilariously wondered why she could not get a partner abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng