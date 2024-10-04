The South African influencer Cyan Boujee made headlines as she bought herself a new house

The video of the star doing a tour of her house went viral on social media after it was posted

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the star buying a new house

Cyan Boujee showed off her new house. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Once again, the controversial influencer Cyan Boujee has made headlines once again on social media.

Cyan Boujee buys a new house

Social media buzzed as South African influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee became the talk of the town after she claimed to be former President Jacob Zuma's granddaughter.

The star, who recently turned 23, trended on social media after news of her buying a new house went viral. The news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the DJ taking a tour of her new empty home on its Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

"Cyan Boujee celebrates purchasing a new house."

Watch the video below:

Netizens have mixed reactions to Cyan buying a house

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the influencer buying herself a new house. Here's what they had to say:

@Reggie_ZAR wrote:

"Banks don’t play this kind of game! Getting approved for such a house needs a solid income flow. Those lies don’t work anymore… a house isn’t a Porsche."

@Ihhashi_Turkei responded:

"Congratulations to the young queen."

@StHonorable replied:

"This industry seems to be working for those who master its pros and cons. Others are ashamed that they're being given taxi fare money and alcohol."

@AgentChitsinde commented:

"You can hate, but still, she is going successfully accept it as it is, is what it is."

@FootballStage_1 questioned:

"Where is the invoice?"

@lesegotriumph mentioned:

"She moves into a new place every 5 business days."

@Fragiie_Millz said:

"I don't think she has matric but this girl is smart. Making smart moves in her prime. She won't compete with ma 2015 10 years from now."

Cyan Boujee turns heads in figure-hugging jumpsuit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee always splashes on social media with her new look. Recently, the controversial media personality turned heads with her latest photo.

Cyan Boujee loves the attention she gets from social media users after her procedure in Turkey a few weeks ago. The socialite and DJ has been showing off her banging body on the timeline, even in cold weather.

