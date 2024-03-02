Season 4 of Blood and Water was released, and South Africans shared their opinions

Online users discussed the new season, and many were keen to share their honest opinions

The latest episode of Blood and Water expands on the drama surrounding Puleng Khumalo, played by Aama Qamata,

The South Africans were unsure whether they needed season 4 of Blood and Water. The series dropped its latest season, and it got mixed reviews.

Netflix's 'Blood and Water' season 4 was released, and South Africans had divided reactions. Image: @amaqamata / @khosingema

Online users discussed the plot in season 4 and were brutally honest. Netizens discussed the Blood and Water storyline and whether they enjoyed it.

Blood and Water returns on Netflix for season 4

Season 4 of Blood and Water was released on Netflix. The show's trailer was announced in February 2024, and some have been looking forward to it.

Blood and Water continues after Puleng, played by Ama Qamata, is reunited with her long-lost sister, Fikile Bhele /Khumalo, at a prestigious private school.

Season 4 goes on from the time Puleng's father died while Fikile (Khosi Ngema) found her real dad, but her adoptive father went missing in Season 3. The two sisters face enemies who separated them at birth.

Mzansi reviews Blood and Water season

Online users commented with their thoughts on the show. Blood and Water was trending on social media, as some thought they lost the plot. Others were pleased with the latest season.

@sheunatasha said:

"There's just too much going on...hopefully this is the last season( Blood & Water). Solid 2/10- anticlimactic, predictable and just terribly flat."

@southernsiren__ commented:

"Blood & Water is filled with so much and I’m losing the plot."

@Nolwazii_K added:

"Need this to be the last season of Blood & Water."

Others were excited about the new season. Fans tweeted expressing how happy they were:

@7daijak was chuffed:

"I am obsessed with that South African show Blood & Water. The new season is on Netflix I’m so happy."

