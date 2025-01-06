A devoted daughter's heartfelt TikTok series reached its peak in part 6 when she revealed the beautiful two-story dream home she built for her mom

Content creator @codi_caron shared her excitement and gratitude to God as she visited the nearly finished house for the first time, dancing and posing in front of the structure

This heartwarming project highlights the power of determination, and Mzansi joined in, offering words of encouragement and congratulations

A woman posted a video titled "Part 6" of a series about building a dream home for her mom. Her video went viral on TikTok. Images: @codi_caron

In her latest TikTok update, content creator @codi_caron captured the emotional moment of walking down the road with her mother to see their dream becoming reality. The video captures her first visit to the construction site, where she unveils a stunning double-storey home with elegant pillars and a side garage.

Overflowing with joy, she dances in front of the house, thanking God for the strength that made this accomplishment possible.

The house is almost complete, with only the interior paint, tiles, glass installations, and doors left to finish.

Watch the video below.

Building costs in SA

Building a house in South Africa can range from R6,100 to R20,300 per square meter according to recent reports, with luxury features potentially pushing costs up to R61,000 per square meter.

Factors affecting costs include location, the materials chosen, and labour expenses.

Mzansi celebrates daughter's achievement

The touching video sparked warm reactions from viewers:

@mamontshomojela praised:

"If dynamites in small packages was a person. Codi, gal, wooow, congratulations 🥰🥰"

@hopekajojo blessed:

"God bless you, sis. We are all proud of you 🙏🙏🙏"

@Ndzindzilicious wondered:

"Congratulations, I wonder how you do this because a lot of money is needed to build such a beautiful house. I'm working for the government but I can't afford this."

@sampmabaso cheered:

"Ahhhh Codi man, well do e Sisi. God bless you."

@JamaKaMnisi💐 shared:

"This is super beautiful and a big blessing sisi, 🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️ This is exactly what I'm planning to do this year for my Mom 😭😭please estimate price so far , I want to prepare myself mentally 🤣🥰"

@Jones concluded:

"Congratulations young lady! You're indeed a shining example to other people."

