A South African mother's viral TikTok video showing her "unboxing" invisible Christmas gifts from her child's father struck a chord with many single parents

Content creator @butter_flies74 demonstrated what her son received for Christmas through a creative mime performance, pretending to open and reveal non-existent presents

The heartbreaking reality of absent parents during holidays resonated with many viewers who shared similar experiences about their children's disappointments

A woman posted a video pretending to open a box of presents from her baby daddy to her son for Christmas. Her video sparked a debate on single parenting on TikTok. Images: @butter_flies74

Source: TikTok

In a video that's struck an emotional chord across social media, content creator @butter_flies74 used creativity to highlight a painful reality many single parents face. The TikTok, captioned:

"Unboxing the Christmas gifts my son got from his dad," shows the mother's innovative way of addressing holiday disappointments with non-existent gifts.

Single parenting reality check

The video showed that this is unfortunately a common experience for many South African mothers, with research showing that over 40% of South African mothers are single parents.

According to the Human Sciences Research Council and South African Race Relations Institute, this challenging reality is particularly evident during holiday seasons when financial pressures increase.

Watch the video below.

Mzansi shares similar experiences

@Ray shared a heartbreaking experience:

"Mine refused to sign papers for my son to go on holiday because he 'wanted him for Christmas' Christmas came, he didn't even call. My poor baby stayed at home while all his cousins were on holiday 😔"

@Linda_G🇿🇦 related to the situation with irony:

"Ohh my word. My daughter got the same one but hers was pink."

@PearlBhebhe offered a different perspective:

"My baby daddy doesn't buy gifts, birthday or Christmas, but he gives me money enough to buy clothes, and gifts, take her out and show up when needed. I always tell our daughter where the money comes from."

@Fanelesibonge_Khuzwa added to the conversation sarcastically:

"Our baby daddies must have bought the gifts and clothes from the same shops.... Zafana izinto."

@jenade_king shared a long-term experience:

"Girrrl! My daughter is eight and has been getting this EXACT same gift for the last eight years! Small world."

More parenting stories making headlines

A humorous yet touching video of a mother disciplining her police officer son went viral, showing that regardless of profession or age, African mothers maintain their authority, especially when their children live under their roof.

A heartwarming father-son moment captured attention when a teenage boy's playful refusal to kiss his dad turned into a viral sensation, highlighting the importance of showing affection in African families.

Zuluboy brought holiday cheer by sharing his special Christmas moments in New York, celebrating both the festive season and welcoming his newborn son, showing how some fathers embrace their parental roles fully.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News