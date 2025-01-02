A young man needed to borrow something from his father, but the dad had a sweet condition.

He wanted his son to show appreciation cutely, so he captured a video of their interaction, which he shared on TikTok

Social media users couldn't stop laughing at the playful interaction, with many applauding the dad for showing his love heartwarmingly

A playful moment between a dad and his son warmed many social media users online. Image: @thulani_delion

Source: TikTok

Boys aren't usually big on showing affection. Still, one playful father teased his son, who wanted to borrow his Gucci jacket, by asking for a kiss.

The dad shared the adorable interaction on TikTok under his handle, @thulani_delion, where the video quickly gained massive views, likes, and comments.

Dad dares his son

The clip begins with the father sitting down and looking at his son standing before him. He humorously sets a playful condition: if the boy wants the jacket, he has to grab his dad by the ears and kiss him to show his appreciation. The shy son refuses, but his dad doesn't let up, making the moment even funnier and heartwarming.

Watch the cute video below:

Mzansi loves the dad and son bond

The clip left entertained many social media users, who took to the comment section to share their amusement. Many were touched to see the dad's open love for his boy, and others shared similar heartwarming stories.

User @ Mrs OG noted:

"This father loves his son. Loves his family. The kind of man we need in society."

User @ZingaphiMartin said:

"Wholesome! An African father leading the way and showing his son affection is vital! It's the Mbah! for me😂😂😂."

User @futhimahlangu shared:

"My boss and his Dad are working together, and they kiss each other, and we are all used to it now. I think it's beautiful."

User @Lee added:

"Pride in him ❤️I am your father ❤️. I wish I had a father hle😢."

User @NicolMdlakude said:

"That's absolutely amazing❤️❤️."

User @user66952219725567 shared:

"Wonderful, he will always be your son, your little boy, despite how he can grow 💯."

