Smash Afrika reflected on his journey from YFM to hosting major events like Rocking the Daisies and the DStv Delicious Festival

Recently confirmed as the new host of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5, he credited his experience and deep understanding of South African culture for his success

Smash Afrika described hosting the reality show as both exciting and informative, as he guides viewers through challenges, eliminations, and dramatic moments

Seasoned media personality Smash Afrika recently spoke about his journey in the entertainment industry. From the time he started to bagging the gig to host the biggest reality TV show in the country.

Smash Afrika details his journey

Smash Africa has become a household name in the South African television and radio industry. The star who hails from Bloemfontein spoke about his career, fatherhood and future plans.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Smash Afrika real name, Afrika Mdutyulwa admitted that he is dominating the entertainment industry. Smash who made headlines after being confirmed as the new host of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 said some of the notable events he has hosted include Rocking Daisies and DStv Delicious Festival. He said:

"Since my early days on YFM to hosting Massive Music on Mzansi Magic and Channel O, I have become a household name with my infectious energy.

"My voice has been a staple on 5FM and I had festivalgoers buzzing as an MC at some of the biggest events including Rocking the Daisies, Black Coffee’s Block Party and the DStv Delicious Festival."

Smash Afrika talks about hosting Big Brother Mzansi

Smash Afrika has been tasked with the challenging task of hosting Big Brother Mzansi and thanks to his experience in media, a deep understanding of South African culture and passion for storytelling, he has been able to deliver. The show has been delivering the highly anticipated drama, with some housemates, including KayB getting disqualified.

