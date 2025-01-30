Savage revealed that meeting Kay B was the highlight of his experience on the show

Despite being in a love triangle with Bonni and Kay B, Savage expressed his readiness to pursue a relationship with Kay B outside the house

Other Big Brother Mzansi housemates, like Mpho Wabadimo and Themba, and Gashwin Mthombeni and Thato Immaculate Mokoena, also found love on the show, with varying outcomes

Evicted Big Brother Mzansi housemate Savage spoke about meeting the love of his life Kay B on the popular reality show. The star who spoke at the farewell event said the highlight of the show was finding love in Kay B.

Savage has revealed that he fell in love with Kay B on 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Image: @hassannrigney and @karabo_mphirimee

Source: Instagram

Savage addresses the love triangle with Kay B

Reality TV star Hassaan Rigney, popularly known as Savage has revealed that he fell in love with Kay B while in the house. Although he was stuck in a love triangle between Bonni and Kay B, the star shared that he was ready to pursue a relationship with Kay B once they were outside the Big Brother house.

According to The Sowetan, Savage shared that he was ready to wait for the love of his life Kay B even if she entertained other housemates in the house. Luckily for him, Kay B was disqualified by Big Brother soon after Savage and Bonni's eviction. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"From day one, this girl saw something in me. I love a woman who shows you respect and isn’t afraid to be vulnerable with you."

Savage revealed that he fell in love with Kay B. Image: @karabo_mphirimee

Source: Instagram

Ex Big Brother Mzansi housemates who fell in love

Savage and Kay B are not the only Big Brother Mzansi housemates who will form a relationship after being on the show. Previous stars Mpho Wabadimo and Themba were together after the show and had a baby, but their relationship ended in tears.

Gashwin Mthombeni and Thato Immaculate Mokoena also got married after meeting on the show and they are still going strong.

Viewers react to BBMzansi stars Nate and Jojo kissing

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that this year's Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition season is full of drama and plot twists.

In a recent episode, two female housemates, Jojo and Nate, decided to shake things up at the Big Brother house as they shared a steamy kiss before some housemates, leaving them in awe of the stunt they had pulled.

Source: Briefly News