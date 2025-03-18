Global site navigation

21 most iconic Christmas characters from classic holiday movies
by  Favour Adeaga 9 min read

The holiday season is a time of nostalgia, magic, and heartwarming feeling. These memories can be revisited by watching Christmas characters who have defined the festivities on the big screen.

Bruce Willis, the Grinch, Kevin McCallister
Bruce Willis, the Grinch, Kevin McCallister. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic and Josep Lago/AFP on Getty Images, @KevinsHomeAlone on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Each character represents a unique facet of the holiday season, evoking cherished memories for audiences of all ages.
  • The list spans decades, highlighting films from the 1940s to the early 2000s.
  • Their influence extends beyond the screen, inspiring merchandise, costumes, and holiday traditions.
  • Whether through their humour, transformation, or spirit, these characters remind us why Christmas remains a season of wonder.
Nos.CharacterMovie titleIMDb Rating
21Mrs. ClausThe Santa Clause 26.4/10
20The ConductorThe Polar Express6.6/10
19Frank CrossScrooged6.9/10
18Willie T. SokeBad Santa7.0/10
17Buddy the ElfElf7.1/10
16Frosty the SnowmanFrosty the Snowman7.3/10
15Clark GriswoldNational Lampoon's Christmas Vacation7.6/10
14Kevin McCallisterHome Alone7.7/10
13Ebenezer ScroogeA Christmas Carol7.8/10
12The Ghost of Christmas Yet to ComeA Christmas Carol7.8/10
11The Ghost of Christmas PresentA Christmas Carol7.8/10
10The Ghost of Christmas PastA Christmas Carol7.8/10
9Ralphie ParkerA Christmas Story7.9/10
8Santa ClausMiracle on 34th Street 7.9/10
7Jack SkellingtonThe Nightmare Before Christmas7.9/10
6Rudolph the Red-Nosed ReindeerRudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer8.0/10
5John McClaneDie Hard8.2/10
4Cindy Lou WhoHow the Grinch Stole Christmas!8.3/10
3The GrinchHow the Grinch Stole Christmas!8.3/10
2Charlie BrownA Charlie Brown Christmas8.3/10
1George BaileyIt's a Wonderful Life8.6/10

Iconic Christmas characters

Some of the most popular Christmas characters have been in cinema for several decades. What cartoon character is associated with Christmas? From jolly old Santas to mischievous antiheroes, below are Christmas movie characters with insights into their personalities.

21. Mrs. Claus

Mrs Claus
Mrs Claus Service inside the Mexican Postal Service at the Postal Palace in the Zocalo of Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto
Source: Getty Images
  • Movie title: The Santa Clause 2
  • Year of release: 2002
  • Movie director: Michael Lembeck
  • IMDb rating: 6.4/10

Mrs. Claus' warmth, wit, and elegance in The Santa Clause 2 are portrayed as the force behind Santa’s supernatural enterprise. She balances tradition and modern life by exuding a nurturing resilience that supports the North Pole. This character represents the understated role of love.

20. The Conductor

An actor playing the conductor
An actor playing the conductor on the Polar Express Train Ride at the Swanage Railway in Dorser. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Movie title: The Polar Express
  • Year of release: 2004
  • Movie director: Robert Zemeckis
  • IMDb rating: 6.6/10

The Conductor's character from The Polar Express bridges the gap between magic and reality. The conductor’s calm authority and delicate motivation lead passengers through a terrain where impossibilities are made possible.

19. Frank Cross

Bill Murray as Frank Cross
Bill Murray as Frank Cross at SiriusXM Studios. Photo: Roy Rochlin
Source: Getty Images
  • Movie title: Scrooged
  • Year of release: 1988
  • Movie director: Richard Donner
  • IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Frank Cross is a complicated mix of cynicism and vulnerability reflecting the paradoxes of modern society. His journey in Scrooged is filled with moments of wit and introspective realisation that allow viewers to laugh and think deeply about the themes of redemption.

18. Willie T. Soke

  • Movie title: Bad Santa
  • Year of release: 2003
  • Movie director: Terry Zwigoff
  • IMDb rating: 7.0/10

Willie T. Soke in Bad Santa is an unconventional antihero written into the theme of Christmas. His morally questionable antics challenge the sweetness that often characterizes the holiday season. Willie helps to start insightful conversations about redemption and the complexity of human desire.

17. Buddy the Elf

Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf
Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez
Source: Getty Images
  • Movie title: Elf
  • Year of release: 2003
  • Movie director: Jon Favreau
  • IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Buddy the Elf’s contagious enthusiasm and childlike curiosity bring an unprecedented sense of joy to Elf. Raised among Santa’s assistants, Buddy’s unconventional conduct and relentless optimism bring to the fore the true spirit of Christmas which lies in the purity of heart.

16. Frosty the Snowman

Frosty The Snowman
Frosty The Snowman. Photo: @FrostyTheSnowman on Facebook
Source: Facebook
  • Movie title: Frosty the Snowman
  • Year of release: 1969
  • Movie director: Jules Bass
  • IMDb rating: 7.3/10

The supernatural transformation of Frosty the Snowman from a snow figure into a living, cheerful companion exemplifies the marvel of winter. His adventures and the fervour in his mannerisms remind viewers that magic can be found even in the hardest times.

15. Clark Griswold

Clark Griswold
Clark Griswold. Photo: @ronrobinsontheater on Facebook
Source: Facebook
  • Movie title: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • Year of release: 1989
  • Movie director: Jeremiah S. Chechik
  • IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Clark Griswold manifests excitement in the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. His relentless quest for the perfect family Christmas results in a string of hilarious mishaps that have become classical. Despite the chaos he creates, his heart remains in the right place, making him both endearing and relatable.

14. Kevin McCallister

Kevin McCallister
Kevin McCallister. Photo: @KevinsHomeAlone on Facebook
Source: Getty Images
  • Movie title: Home Alone
  • Year of release: 1990
  • Movie director: Chris Columbus
  • IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Kevin McCallister’s resourcefulness and spirited freedom in Home Alone made him an instant icon of mischief among classic Christmas characters. Kevin’s inventive traps after finding himself in a situation where he must face threatening thieves capture the charm of the movie.

13. Ebenezer Scrooge

Actor Alastair Sim as Scrooge
Actor Alastair Sim as Scrooge. Photo: Don Smith/Radio Times
Source: Getty Images
  • Movie title: A Christmas Carol
  • Year of release: 1984
  • Movie director: Clive Donner
  • IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation from a sore miser to a man changed by the Christmas spirit is one of cinema’s touching stories of redemption. His character imparts the significance of generosity and the essence of human connection. Scrooge’s transition in A Christmas Carol posits that a change for good is never too late.

12. The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come

The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come
The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. Photo: @muppets on Facebook
Source: Facebook
  • Movie title: A Christmas Carol
  • Year of release: 1984
  • Movie director: Clive Donner
  • IMDb rating: 7.8/10

The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come role in A Christmas Carol foretells the potential outcomes of a life devoid of compassion. This eerie figure forces Scrooge and the audience to confront the consequences of neglected warnings. The ghost embodies a canvas of regret that can be transformed by timely redemption.

11. The Ghost of Christmas Present

The Ghost of Christmas Present
The Ghost of Christmas Present. Photo: @TheGhostOfChristmasPresent.Muppet on Facebook
Source: Facebook
  • Movie title: A Christmas Carol
  • Year of release: 1984
  • Movie director: Clive Donner
  • IMDb rating: 7.8/10

The Ghost of Christmas Present symbolizes the vitality and benevolence that make the holiday season in A Christmas Carol. This spirit uncovers the warmth that characterizes living fully in the present. The character’s portrayal mirrors the beauty and challenges of everyday life.

10. The Ghost of Christmas Past

The Ghost Of Christmas Past
The Ghost Of Christmas Past. Photo: @TheGhostOfChristmasPast.Muppet
Source: Facebook
  • Movie title: A Christmas Carol
  • Year of release: 1984
  • Movie director: Clive Donner
  • IMDb rating: 7.8/10

The Ghost of Christmas Past is a character who brought to the fore sweet and bitter memories in A Christmas Carol. This character helped Scrooge unearth the origins of lost innocence and regret, symbolising the lessons that can be learned by revisiting the past.

9. Ralphie Parker

Raphie Parker
Raphie Parker. Photo: @Ticketmaster on Facebook
Source: Facebook
  • Movie title: A Christmas Story
  • Year of release: 1983
  • Movie director: Bob Clark
  • IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Ralphie Parker’s dreams and amusing trials in A Christmas Story have made him a fan favourite and a special symbol of youth during the holidays. His quest for the perfect leads to misfortunes that resonate with lovers of Christmas.

8. Santa Claus

Santa Claus
Santa Claus. Photo: Ahmad Hasaballah
Source: Getty Images
  • Movie title: Miracle on 34th Street
  • Year of release: 1947
  • Movie director: George Seaton
  • IMDb rating: 7.9/10

The Santa Claus makes the list of Christmas characters that teach the magic and generosity of Christmas. His character not only delivers gifts but also serves as a symbol of hope during difficult times. He continues to be a central part of holiday celebrations worldwide.

7. Jack Skellington

A Jack Skellington cosplaye
A Jack Skellington cosplayer during New York Comic Con 2022. Photo: Roy Rochlin
Source: Getty Images
  • Movie title: The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • Year of release: 1993
  • Movie director: Henry Selick
  • IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Jack Skellington was fascinated with Christmas and became one of the Christmas holiday characters to connect Halloween and the holiday season. Known as the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, Jack’s discovery of Christmas provided a new domain of astonishing creativity.

6. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Photo: @Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer page on Facebook
Source: Facebook
  • Movie title: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • Year of release: 1964
  • Movie director: Larry Roemer
  • IMDb rating: 8.0/10

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer epitomises hope and self-identity in a world that holds conformity in high esteem. Rudolph transformed what most people described as a shortcoming into an outstanding emblem of originality and leadership.

5. John McClane

Bruce Willis as John McClane
Bruce Willis as John McClane. Photo: VCG/VCG
Source: Getty Images
  • Movie title: Die Hard
  • Year of release: 1988
  • Movie director: John McTiernan
  • IMDb rating: 8.2/10

John McClane’s heroism in Die Hard has sparked endless discussions about how Christmas movie characters should be written. This character’s ability to steer through chaos while maintaining a strong moral has resonated with viewers who see him as the unsung hero in holiday heroics.

4. Cindy Lou Who

June Foray, the voice of Cindy Lou Who
June Foray, the voice of Cindy Lou Who. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Source: Getty Images
  • Movie title: How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
  • Year of release: 1966
  • Movie director: Chuck Jones
  • IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Cindy Lou Who’s innocent belief in the integrity of others provides a gentle counterbalance to Grinch's initial cynicism. She exudes wisdom and empathy in a way that softens even the hardest of hearts. Her interactions with the Grinch reveal the transformative capacity of love and acceptance.

3. The Grinch

A runner dressed as the Grinch
A runner dressed as the Grinch in Mexico City. Photo: Yuri Cortez/AFP
Source: Getty Images
  • Movie title: How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
  • Year of release: 1966
  • Movie director: Chuck Jones
  • IMDb rating: 8.3/10

The Grinch is one of the most complex fictional ugly characters. In the animated classic, his painful isolation is slowly dissipated by the genuine friendship and resilience of Whoville’s residents. The Grinch’s iconic design, humorous lines, and ultimately redemptive angle have secured his lasting popularity.

2. Charlie Brown

Voice actor Peter Robbins and Charlie Brown
Voice actor Peter Robbins and Charlie Brown in Hollywood, California. Photo: Valerie Macon
Source: Getty Images
  • Movie title: A Charlie Brown Christmas
  • Year of release: 1965
  • Movie director: Bill Melendez
  • IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Charlie Brown’s genuine inquiry into the true meaning of Christmas in A Charlie Brown Christmas has resonated with various generations. His simple and sincere reflections show that the season is more than gifts and glitter.

1. George Bailey

Actor James Stewart as George Bailey
Actor James Stewart as George Bailey. Photo: John Springer Collection/Corbis
Source: Getty Images
  • Movie title: It's a Wonderful Life
  • Year of release: 1946
  • Movie director: Frank Capra
  • IMDb rating: 8.6/10

George Bailey’s life in It’s a Wonderful Life makes him one of the favourite Christmas movie characters. His enduring impact on an entire community through his sacrifices, and relentless love for his town and immediate family form the passionate core of this classic.

Who is the most famous Christmas character?

Santa Claus tops the list of fan favourites mostly because of his general appeal and timeless presence in movies. Characters like the Grinch or Ebenezer Scrooge are famous for their unique charm and enduring legacy.

What are good Christmas characters to dress up as?

Dressing up as a cheerful Santa Claus, the strange Buddy the Elf, or even the Grinch may be a fun way to observe the holiday. The options available are limitless and you can even play with a blend of characters.

Frequently asked questions

The beauty of Christmas sparks various questions and some of them are listed below:

  • Who is the most iconic Christmas movie character? The list is inexhaustible but Santa Claus easily comes to mind for most folks.
  • What is the number 1 classic Christmas movie? It's a Wonderful Life has often been voted a favourite classic across generations.
  • Who is the main Christmas character? Santa and his generous gifting during the season resonate with both young and old.
  • Who is the king of Christmas movies? Christopher Columbus often ranks as the king in Christmas movie productions.

There are as many Christmas characters due to several movies available about the holiday season. A few have become easily recognisable because of their portrayal and how they make the audience feel.

