All Willy Wonka movies in order: the ultimate watch guide for fans

The whimsical world of Willy Wonka has been reimagined in multiple films, each offering a unique take on the beloved chocolatier. Here is a guide to all the Willy Wonka movies in order, from the classics to the latest adaptations.

All Willy Wonka movies in order

Roald Dahl's 1964 children's book adaptation is among the many widely known movie franchises with multiple movies. While you can jump into any individual series, watching Willy Wonka movies according to their release order makes them more enjoyable. They include:

Movie Year of release IMDb rating Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory 1971 7.8/10 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 2005 6.7/10 Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory 2017 5.0/10 Wonka 2023 7.0/10

1. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

IMDb ratings : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Running time : 1 hour 40 minutes

: 1 hour 40 minutes Director : Mel Stuart

: Mel Stuart Writers : Roald Dahl, Robert Kaufman, and David Seltzer

: Roald Dahl, Robert Kaufman, and David Seltzer Stars: Gene Wilder (Willy Wonka), Peter Ostrum (Charlie Bucket), Robert Jack Albertson (Grandpa Joe)

Dahl's 1964 book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was adapted to the screens. It showcased the story of Charlie Bucket, a poor boy who seeks and wins one of the five coveted Golden Tickets hidden in Wonka Bars. The ticket grants him an adventure to the mysterious Wonka chocolate factory.

2. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

IMDb ratings : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Running time : 1 hour 55 minutes

: 1 hour 55 minutes Director: Tim Burton

Tim Burton Writers: Roald Dahl and John August

Roald Dahl and John August Stars: Johnny Depp (Willy Wonka), Freddie Highmore (Charlie Bucket), David Kelly (Grandpa Joe)

More than three decades after the first Willy Wonka film premiered, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was released. The film showcased how Charlie and four other kids win a tour of a chocolate factory run by Willy Wonka, an imaginative chocolatier, and his staff of Oompa-Loompas.

However, the shortcomings of Charlie's companions in the Wonka Chocolate Factory led to their ruin. But Charlie's outstanding good deeds earned him a special prize from the Wonka Chocolates founder.

3. Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2017)

IMDb ratings : 5.0/10

: 5.0/10 Running time : 1 hour 19 minutes

: 1 hour 19 minutes Director : Spike Brandt

: Spike Brandt Writers : Gene Grillo, William Hanna, and Joseph Barbera

: Gene Grillo, William Hanna, and Joseph Barbera Stars: JP Karliak, Jesse Harnell, and Lincoln Melcher

In 2017, the classic Roald Dahl's supernatural fantasy got an exciting modern twist when the infamous cartoon duo Tom and Jerry entered the exciting world of Willy Wonka. In the film, Tom and Jerry help Charlie, an orphan, secure a ticket to the Wonka chocolate factory. Despite featuring the cat-and-mouse duo, the musical was not a success.

4. Wonka (2023)

IMDB ratings : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Running time : 1 hour 56 minutes

: 1 hour 56 minutes Director : Paul King

: Paul King Writers: Roald Dahl, Paul King, and Simon Farnaby

Roald Dahl, Paul King, and Simon Farnaby Stars: Timothée Chalamet (Young Willy Wonka), Hugh Grant (Oompa Loompa), Sally Hawkins (Willy's Mother)

Unlike other Willy Wonka movies, this 2023 adaptation is a prequel showcasing Willy Wonka's early days. It follows his rags-to-riches journey as he establishes his chocolate shop in a city where a cartel of greedy chocolatiers runs the industry.

How many Willy Wonka films are there?

There are three Willy Wonka movies based on Dahl's 1964 book. They include Mel Stuart's 1971 version, Burton's version released in 2005, and the 2023 prequel film, which featured American-French top actor Timothée Chalamet as a younger version of Willy Wonka. However, in 2017, an animation, Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, was released featuring Tom and Jerry.

Which Willy Wonka is best?

According to ScreenRant and MovieWeb, 1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory ranks the best among the Willy Wonka movies. Mel Stuart's version is often credited for its charm and whimsy.

Wilder's performance is nostalgic, balancing charisma with uncertainty. It also features nostalgic songs while passing the message about kindness and morality to the audience.

Was Johnny Depp in Willy Wonka?

Famous actor Johnny Depp was featured as Willy Wonka in the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, directed by Tim Burton. Johnny showcases the 1890s style with a memorable bob haircut and white powder on his face while sporting lavender-coloured contact lenses.

Trivia facts

The original Willy Wonka 1971 film was funded by the Quaker Oats Company, which wanted to promote a new candy bar.

In 1996, the 1971 film was re-released in theatres to celebrate its 21st anniversary and grossed over $21 million.

The spectacular Chocolate River in the 1971 film was made from real chocolate, water, and cream, which spoiled quickly and created an odour on the set.

All of the Willy Wonka movies have left a memorable mark on pop culture, each contributing flavour to the narrative. Whether through musical numbers, vibrant visuals, or character depth, these films resonate with audiences of all ages.

