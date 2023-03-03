The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, turns 42 on Friday, 3 March

The EFF leader spent his birthday celebrating with the Bapedi Queen Manyaku Thulare and gifted her with a car

South Africans and EFF party members alike took to social media to wish Malema a very happy 42 birthday

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are in a celebrating mood as the controversial leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, turns 42 on Friday, 3 March.

EFF leader Julius Malema turns 42 on 3 March. Image: Michele Spatari & Luba Lesolle

While the EFF leader was showered with birthday wishes from partly leaders and ordinary South Africans alike, Malema ushered in 42 by rubbing shoulders with the Bapedi Queen.

EFF member share touching birthday messages for Julius Malema

Twitter user @54Battalion posted a video of Malema walking along aside the Bapedi Queen, Manyaku Thulare, while a crowd of supporters followed closely behind, ululating, blowing vuvuzelas and celebrating the pair.

The Twitter user captioned the post:

"President Julius Malema celebrating his Birthday with Queen of Bapedi#HappyBirthdayCIC"

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu also showed his commander-in-chief some love on his birthday. Shivambu took to Twitter to post a touching birthday message.

The EFF deputy wrote:

"May God bless and PROTECT you to see many more Revolutionary Years! We are entering the decisive phase of our revolution now and will need God’s protection, grace & guidance! The mission remains Economic Freedom in Our Lifetime!"

Netizens celebrate Julius Malema's 42 birthday

Social media users from all over Africa made it a point to wish Julius Malema a happy 42nd birthday.

Below are some Birthday tributes:

@Titilolaoluwa wished:

"Happy birthday to our very own Julius Malema... One day, tables will turn."

@Exodus_McMash celebrated:

"We say Happy birthday to you CIC from Cape to Cairo, From Morocco to Madagascar."

@Mkha6Nompendulo added:

"Happiest birthday my president CIC Julius Malema."

@MMutsonga praised:

It's Julius Malema's birthday today. He is celebrating it in Limopop by donating a bakkie to the queen of Bapedi Thulare. Very beautiful."

@Zweli_Qhabi added:

"Another trip completed around the sun by my president. May you complete many more, until true freedom is achieved. Happy birthday CIC Julius Malema."

Julius Malema says South Africans are grateful for the EFF’s existence following Sona2023 drama

In a Malema-related story, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema praised the party’s Members of Parliament for standing up for the country.

Malema addressed MPs after being kicked out of the Sona on Thursday, 9 February. EFF members rushed to the stage where President Cyril Ramaphosa was seated in City Hall, leaving many outraged.

The Red Berets leader told the MPs that many South Africans were grateful to the party for demanding accountability. He said that while many people may not acknowledge the party, history will remember EFF as this generation’s freedom fighters, according to SowetanLIVE.

