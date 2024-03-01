Former President Jacob Zuma experienced loadshedding and an offline system at Home Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal

Jacob Zuma was accompanied by his daughter, Duduzile Zuma, when he went to apply for a Smart ID card

Netizens weighed in on the video clip shared on X, lauding the former president for not using his power and status to take the easy route

Jacob Zuma got a taste of what an average South African experiences at the Department of Home Affairs.

Jacob Zuma experienced what normal South Africans experience at Home Affairs. Image: Gallo Images /PHhill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Zuma visits Home Affairs

Former President Jacob Zuma was finally able to experience what every day South Africans go through daily when he went to apply for his ID at a Home Affairs branch in Northern KZN recently.

According to a post by his daughter, Duduzile Zuma, the former president experienced both loadshedding and offline systems while getting his ID done. She posted:

“President Zuma lost his Smart ID Card, so today he visited the Department of Home Affairs and applied for a new Smart ID Card to ensure he is eligible to vote come 29 May 2024… YES…We Experienced The System Being Offline AND Load Shedding!!!”

The former 'First Daughter' is known to take swipes at the government for loadshedding and other systems that lack adequate service delivery.

Mzansi reacts to Jacob Zuma going to Home Affairs

South Africans had mixed reactions to Zuma experiencing a failing system and shared their thoughts in the comments of Duduzile’s post.

@phikanathi said:

“My President, if it were any other leader, would expect a DPHA employee to come and do the whole process in the comfort of his home.”

@112steven said:

“A true patriot, a Joseph of our times. In due time, he will emerge victorious. Prophet JG Zuma, a true commander in chief.”

@_HerchelleR said:

“He left the government with the offline system moes.”

@simphiwendz784 said:

“System left by him. Imagine if we didn’t have nine wested years. We would be far with 4iR and the new power stations at Eskom.”

Jacob Zuma announces MK party gunning for two-thirds majority

In similar news, Briefly News reported that the newly formed MK party expects to clinch a two-thirds majority victory at the 2024 general elections.

Former president Jacob Zuma said that the party’s main priority will be to ensure they receive a majority of the votes. South Africans expressed scepticism over whether this was a plausible goal.

