Duduzile Zuma recently took to Twitter where she complained about loadshedding while taking a big swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa

In her controversial Twitter post, she says that during her father, Jacob Zuma's reign as president, the country did not have this many power outages

The post received many reactions from South Africans who either vigorously agreed or disagreed with the daughter of the former president

Duduzile Zuma is her father Jacob Zuma's number one supporter and every time she heads to Twitter, she makes this extremely clear. This time, the young woman headed online to say that during the years her father was president, there was not as much loadshedding.

Taking swipes

In her post, the young lady takes a swipe at current President Cyril Ramaphosa by saying that she misses the days when her dad was in charge because he had control over the electricity situation.

Duduzile Zuma says she misses her dad as president. Images: @DZumaSambudla

Source: Twitter

In her words

"Hayi... siyamkhumbula! No #loadshedding during those 9 years of @PresJGZuma," she wrote in the post.

Locals have a lot to say:

@Jujulam_23 said:

"He's your dad siyazi but #loadshedding started in 2009 around when he was elected until he vacated his office, so suk'xoka Sisi."

@plaasjappi said:

"Why do you miss someone who is just in the rondavel next door?"

@galbertyn said:

"No #Loadshedding, really? If your memory is hazy, a simple Google search would have helped you."

@IvanMbongwa said:

"Those who disagree, you can't argue with facts."

Other Duduzile Zuma news

Briefly News also reported Jacob Zuma's opinionated daughter, Duduzile Zuma, is sticking to her guns and continues to show support to her incriminated father. The loyal daughter this week took to her Twitter account, confidently flexing what she believes to be her father's very capable legal team.

The snap appears to show several of Zuma's advisors seated on either side of him, including fellow embattled ANC members Ace Magashule and Supra Mahumapelo. The men are definitely not shy about their show of solidarity with the former president.

"@PresJGZuma legal team with the top brass of the @MYANC," Dudu captioned the post.

