Who is Stelle Ciccone? All you need to know about Madonna's adopted daughter

Stelle Ciccone is an American-Malawian celebrity daughter. She rose to international fame in 2017 after pop queen Madonna adopted her and her twin sister Estere from Malawi. She currently resides in New York with her new family.

Twins Estere and Stella were adopted by singer Madonna in 2017. Photo: @Madonna

Source: Twitter

Madonna is considered one of the greatest artists of all time, and she holds the record of being the best-selling female recording artist of all time. The Queen of Pop ruled the airwaves in the 1980s and 1990s and has sold over 300 million albums globally. Apart from being a global superstar, the multi-award-winning singer is a proud and doting mother to six children. Her legacy transcends several spheres.

Stelle Ciccone's profile summary and bio

Full name: Stelle Ciccone

Stelle Ciccone Date of birth: 24th August 2012

24th August 2012 Age: 9 years

9 years Birth sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Malawi

Malawi Nationality: Malawian-American

Malawian-American Gender: Female

Female Parents: Patricia and Adam Mwale (biological), adoptive mother Madonna Louise Ciccone

Patricia and Adam Mwale (biological), adoptive mother Madonna Louise Ciccone Stelle Ciccone's siblings: Five, including twin sister Estere, Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, and Mercy James

Five, including twin sister Estere, Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, and Mercy James Instagram: @cicconetwins

Stelle Ciccone’s age

The girl was born on 24th August 2012 in a small town in Malawi. She is 9 years old in 2022. Madonna often celebrates Stelle Ciccone's birthday in a grand manner the way she does with her other children and shares their adventures on her social media pages.

Singer Madonna has a close bond with all her six children. Photo: @madonna

Source: Instagram

Stelle Ciccone's parents and siblings

The girl was born to farmers Patricia and Adam Mwale. Unfortunately, she never got to see her biological mother, who passed away a few days after giving birth to her and her twin sister Estere. She developed complications following her cesarean delivery.

Estere and Stelle's father did not have the financial means to look after them. He decided to take them to the Home of Hope orphanage located in Mchinji, and he would go to see them regularly.

In 2017, their father agreed for Madonna to adopt his twin girls because he wanted them to have a better life. They then relocated to New York, United States, to start living with the Queen of Pop.

The Like a Prayer artist has six kids, two biological and four adopted. Her biological children include daughter Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon (1996) and Rocco Ritchie (2000). In 2006, the artist adopted one-year-old David Banda from Malawi. Later in 2009, Madonna adopted four-year-old Mercy James, also from Malawi.

Pop Queen Madonna adopted four children from Malawi. Photo: @SowetanLIVE

Source: Twitter

Stelle Ciccone’s Instagram

Stelle and her twin sister Estere have a joint Instagram account, Estere & Stella. They often post their adventures with their famous mom and their siblings. The pop icon revealed that they are sporty and love playing soccer and tennis. Their other adopted sibling David Banda is an aspiring soccer athlete and currently plays in a Portugal football academy, while their sister Mercy is into extreme sports.

Stelle Ciccone's net worth

Stelle currently goes to school and is yet to start earning an income of her own. On the other hand, her Rock and Roll Hall of Famer mom has an estimated net worth of $850 million. She owns about $80 million worth of real estate and art collections valued at more than $100 million.

Stelle Ciccone and her twin sister Estere are now living a life that many little girls dream of having. They have countless opportunities to make everything work for them now that they have the pop icon Madonna as their mother and mentor.

