Deen Kharbouch's age, ethnicity, children, husband, religion, net worth
Deen Kharbouch is an American businesswoman who became famous because of her association with American rapper French Montana. She was married to the hip-hop artist for seven years, and they share a son called Kruz. What led to the downfall of their marriage? Is she dating in 2021? In this article, we discover what there is to know about the gorgeous woman.
The entrepreneur prefers to live a quiet life, and many people are not aware of what is going on. Keep reading to find out lesser known facts about French Montana's ex-wife and what she has been up to since her divorce.
Profile summary
- Full name: Nadeen M Palmer
- Deen Kharbouch's birthday: 18th September 1985
- Deen Kharbouch's age: 35 years old in 2021
- Location: New York
- Deen Kharbouch's nationality: American
- Gender: Female
- Deen Kharbouch's ethnicity: Afro-American
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Deen Kharbouch's religion: Christianity
- Height: 5'4"
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Black
- Sister: Nicole Gordon Palmer
- Marital status: Divorced
- Ex-husband: French Montana (married from 2007 to 2014)
- Deen Kharbouch's son: Kruz Kharbouch (with hip-hop artist French Montana)
- Education: Bachelor of Arts from New York University
- Profession: Entrepreneur
- Known for: Rapper French Montana's ex-wife
- Net worth: Approximately $2 million
- Deen Kharbouch's IG: @deenkharbouch
- Twitter: @DeenKharbouch
- LinkedIn: @Deen Kharbouch
Early life and education
French Montana's former spouse was born in 1985 as Nadeen M Palmer. Where does Deen Kharbouch come from? She is of American nationality and has a sister called Nicole Gordon Palmer. She has not revealed many details regarding her early life and family.
The American entrepreneur holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from New York University. Despite being a celebrity ex-wife she has successfully carved a path of her own. Join us as we find out more about the famous powerhouse.
Marriage
The American entrepreneur tied the knot with rapper French Montana in 2007. They started living apart in 2012, while their divorce was concluded in September 2014. According to HollywoodLife, Deen Kharbouch and French Montana's divorce was amicable and peaceful.
Who are Deen Kharbouch's children?
Apart from her son Kruz Kharbouch whom she shares with the hip-hop artist, the entrepreneur is yet to reveal if she has other kids. This makes people wonder exactly who is Deen Kharbouch dating in 2021? She has not made her love life public since she broke up with the Moroccan-American hip-hop artist.
Deen Kharbouch's net worth
French Montana's former spouse became a self-reliant single mom after the end of her union with the Loyalty Over Royalty artist. According to Celesgraphy publication, she has an estimated net worth of $2 million. She garners her riches from various sources.
Her Twitter profile reveals that she is the writer, creator, designer and CEO of Kruziek Enterprise. She is also the president and founder of Palmer Road, a New York-based real estate company. Her net worth is further improved by the monthly child maintenance of $7000 that she gets from her ex-husband.
French Montana's ex-wife Deen Kharbouch is a woman who loves peace and privacy. Since her divorce from the Boom Boom rapper, she has remained focused on raising her son Kruz, and from the look of it, her motherhood skills are enviable. We will be keeping a close watch!
