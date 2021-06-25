Deen Kharbouch's age, ethnicity, children, husband, religion, net worth

Deen Kharbouch is an American businesswoman who became famous because of her association with American rapper French Montana. She was married to the hip-hop artist for seven years, and they share a son called Kruz. What led to the downfall of their marriage? Is she dating in 2021? In this article, we discover what there is to know about the gorgeous woman.

Deen Kharbouch is an American entrepreneur and French Montana's ex-wife. Photo: @deenkharbouch

Source: Instagram

The entrepreneur prefers to live a quiet life, and many people are not aware of what is going on. Keep reading to find out lesser known facts about French Montana's ex-wife and what she has been up to since her divorce.

Profile summary

Full name: Nadeen M Palmer

Nadeen M Palmer Deen Kharbouch's birthday: 18th September 1985

18th September 1985 Deen Kharbouch's age: 35 years old in 2021

35 years old in 2021 Location: New York

New York Deen Kharbouch's nationality: American

American Gender: Female

Female Deen Kharbouch's ethnicity: Afro-American

Afro-American Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Deen Kharbouch's religion: Christianity

Christianity Height: 5'4"

5'4" Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Sister: Nicole Gordon Palmer

Nicole Gordon Palmer Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: French Montana (married from 2007 to 2014)

French Montana (married from 2007 to 2014) Deen Kharbouch's son: Kruz Kharbouch (with hip-hop artist French Montana)

Kruz Kharbouch (with hip-hop artist French Montana) Education: Bachelor of Arts from New York University

Bachelor of Arts from New York University Profession: Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Known for: Rapper French Montana's ex-wife

Rapper French Montana's ex-wife Net worth: Approximately $2 million

Approximately $2 million Deen Kharbouch's IG: @deenkharbouch

@deenkharbouch Twitter: @DeenKharbouch

@DeenKharbouch LinkedIn: @Deen Kharbouch

Early life and education

French Montana's former spouse was born in 1985 as Nadeen M Palmer. Where does Deen Kharbouch come from? She is of American nationality and has a sister called Nicole Gordon Palmer. She has not revealed many details regarding her early life and family.

The American entrepreneur holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from New York University. Despite being a celebrity ex-wife she has successfully carved a path of her own. Join us as we find out more about the famous powerhouse.

Marriage

Rapper French Montana's former wife has a son called Kruz (pictured). Photo: @deenkharbouch

Source: Instagram

The American entrepreneur tied the knot with rapper French Montana in 2007. They started living apart in 2012, while their divorce was concluded in September 2014. According to HollywoodLife, Deen Kharbouch and French Montana's divorce was amicable and peaceful.

Who are Deen Kharbouch's children?

Apart from her son Kruz Kharbouch whom she shares with the hip-hop artist, the entrepreneur is yet to reveal if she has other kids. This makes people wonder exactly who is Deen Kharbouch dating in 2021? She has not made her love life public since she broke up with the Moroccan-American hip-hop artist.

Deen Kharbouch's net worth

French Montana's ex-wife owns Palmer Road, a real estate agency. Photo: @deenkharbouch

Source: Instagram

French Montana's former spouse became a self-reliant single mom after the end of her union with the Loyalty Over Royalty artist. According to Celesgraphy publication, she has an estimated net worth of $2 million. She garners her riches from various sources.

Her Twitter profile reveals that she is the writer, creator, designer and CEO of Kruziek Enterprise. She is also the president and founder of Palmer Road, a New York-based real estate company. Her net worth is further improved by the monthly child maintenance of $7000 that she gets from her ex-husband.

French Montana's ex-wife Deen Kharbouch is a woman who loves peace and privacy. Since her divorce from the Boom Boom rapper, she has remained focused on raising her son Kruz, and from the look of it, her motherhood skills are enviable. We will be keeping a close watch!

Source: Briefly.co.za