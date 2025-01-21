Minnie Dlamini looks to have broken her silence after she was accused of stealing Neema Aloyce's man

The media personality was dragged into a cheating scandal, and although Aloyce apologised, Minnie didn't let it go that easily

She seemingly threw shade at her alleged boyfriend's baby mama in a spicy cryptic post

Minnie Dlamini broke her silence after Neema Aloyce accused her of snatching her man. Images: minniedlamini, neymaaloyce

Minnie Dlamini's alleged new relationship is topping social media trends, and it looks like she may have finally broken her silence.

Minnie Dlamini speaks amid affair allegations

Days after Minnie Dlamini was said to have moved on after her divorce from Quinton Jones, it appears she has landed in another scandal.

The media personality was accused of snatching Dr Brian Monaisa from Neema Aloyce, who accused Dlamini of being a home wrecker but later retracted her statement.

Minnie Dlamini's cryptic post was seemingly directed at her alleged boyfriend's baby mama. Image: minniedlamini

In reaction to the allegations, Minnie posted a spicy Instagram story with a collage of her pictures in the middle of a work meeting.

What's interesting is her choice of background song, Beyonce and Jay-Z's Boss, where she highlighted Hov's verse:

"Just so they can pretend they're on my level, that is irking to me. Pride always goeth before the fall, almost certainly. It's disturbing what I gross, survey says you not even close."

An almost "You're not on my level" type of snub - ouch!

Minnie Dlamini seemingly threw shade at Neema Aloyce. Image: minniedlamini

Mzansi reacts to Minnie Dlamini scandal

Peeps discussed the allegations that Minnie broke a happy home:

Thatowm1 said:

"Itumeleng Khune dogged the bullet, shame."

Lawrenc52573787 recalled:

"Heh, that time, Nyovest wanted to marry her."

Pearl1550468 posted:

"The guy knew very well that he’s married and decided to be unfaithful mos."

Le_Awsum trolled Minnie:

"She was tired of being on the other side of the fence."

