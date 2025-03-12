South African talented actress and businesswoman Mapaseka "Pasi" Koetle celebrated her mother on her special day

The Scandal! actress showed love to her mother as she celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, 11 March 2025

The businesswoman posted a cute video of herself and her mother on her Instagram page

Actress Pasi Koetle celebrated her mother.

Source: Instagram

South African actress and businesswoman Mapaseka "Pasi" Koetle recently made headlines on social media as she celebrated her mother's special day.

The Scandal! actress made her mother feel special as she celebrated her mother on her birthday. The star's mother marked another year around the sun on Tuesday, 11 March 2025.

Koetle posted a cute video of herself and her mom on social media and penned it with a heartfelt message.

"Happy birthday mama 🎂💃🏽🎉. I thank God for you every single day. Your love, strength, and wisdom have shaped me into the person I am today. I pray for more life, good health, and endless joy for you. May this year bring you all the happiness you deserve. Love you always!"

Pasi Koetle reveals why she decided to take on new role in Adulting

Meanwhile, in a chat with Kaya 959, Mapaseka Koetle disclosed that she had mixed feelings after being informed that she had landed the role on Adulting. She told the radio station that while she was excited, she also felt nervous because of the steamy scenes.

“You know, 'Adulting' has a lot of sex scenes,” she shared.

She said she eventually took on the role because it was unlike anything she had done on the small screen. Mapaseka Koetle said she relates to Naledi, the character she’ll be portraying.

“When I read the character brief, I thought, ‘This is something I’ve never done before,’ and I saw a little bit of myself in it,” she explained.

Mapaseka Koetle joins SABC 2 comedy

The actress has been taking on challenging roles to broaden her versatility as an actress as previously reported by Briefly News.

In 2021, there was speculation that the actress was leaving behind her character Dintle Nyathi after being cast as Puleng for a new comedy show on SABC 2 titled Ak’siSpaza. This was not the first time the actress had taken on a comedic role, as she used to share hilarious skits on her social media pages every Friday as part of her Motlotlo Friday.

The actress recently told the Daily Sun how she has been working hard to break free from Dintle Nyathi and being typecast.

“I always strive for versatility because playing the same character for so long can be limiting. When I get a new script, I work hard to distance myself from Dintle. I pray for roles that are far removed from her, and I do extensive research to bring a fresh perspective to each character,” she said.

Mapaseka Koetle ventures into podcasting

The Scandal! actress has also expanded her career beyond just being an actress. In 2023, Briefly News reported that Mapaseka Koetle had started a podcast, Mommy Diaries, to help and guide mothers on their parenting journeys.

Announcing the podcast, Mapaseka said she was motivated to start Mommy Dairies by her own experience as a mother. She said when she discovered she was pregnant with her daughter, she experienced a mixture of fear and excitement.

