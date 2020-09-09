12 famous wonders of the world you should know and visit

There are many breathtaking wonders of the world, both ancient and modern as well as natural and man-made. They are remarkable in their existence, perfectly describing the wonders of the world meaning. This list of the wonders of the world comprises of monuments from different continents.

While there are so many outstanding places, this article narrows them down to just 12 of the famous wonders. Some of these phenomenons are antique with a great history behind them. These 12 wonders of the world should be your vacation bucket list ideas.

12 wonders of the world

The following is a compilation of the 12 wonders of the world images and definitions. The list includes the new seven wonders of the world that were announced in 2007 and other famous places. These spectacular places and buildings are maintained and preserved by various organizations. The wonders of the world 2020 highlight the incredible monuments that have been present over the years.

1. St Basil’s Cathedral (Russia)

St Basil’s Cathedral, also initially known as the Church of Intercession, is Moscow’s most visited tourist attraction site. The church was commissioned by Ivan the Terrible in the 16th century in commemoration of a military triumph. The ornate building sits at Red Square in Moscow with its onion domes and flowery decorations.

2. The Parthenon (Athens)

The Parthenon is a temple that dominates the hill of the Acropolis at Athens and is one of the most famous buildings in the world. The temple was built in the mid-5th century. Its construction started in 447 BC and was completed in 432 BC. The Parthenon housed the Greek goddess, Athena Parthenos, meaning "Athena the Virgin".

3. Angkor Wat (Cambodia)

Angkor is regarded as one of the most historic archaeological sites in South-East Asia by UNESCO. Angkor Wat is the most stunning place in the city, it is a temple consecrated to the Hindu god Vishnu. The temple has the longest continuous bas-relief in the world, which narrates stories from Hindu mythology.

4. Christ the Redeemer (Brazil)

The construction of the statue of Christ the Redeemer was completed in 1931, making it the youngest member of the new wonders of the world. Christ the Redeemer statue is 38 meters tall and stands 700 meters above Rio’s shantytown and beaches. The statue’s arms are outstretched to embrace the city below.

5. Great Pyramid of Giza (Egypt)

The Egyptian pyramids in Giza are a famous tourist attraction site for visitors from all over the world. With an ingenious ancient construction, the Great Pyramid of Giza will leave you breathlessly staring at its magnificence.

6. Petra, Jordan

Petra, Jordan is an ancient city that is located in a remote valley settling among cliffs, sandstone, and mountains. The city was claimed to be one of the places where Moses struck a rock and water gushed forth. Petra reportedly had a population of 30,000 and was abandoned until its rediscovery in 1912.

7. Taj Mahal (India)

The Taj Mahal took 22 years of conscientious work to be completed, and its construction ended in 1648. The Taj Mahal was a mausoleum built by Emperor Shah Jahan for his adored queen. The monument is made of white marble and precious stones and is considered the finest example of Mughal design in the world.

8. Colosseum (Italy)

The grand Colosseum was built during the Roman Empire and is considered the largest amphitheatre built at the time. The arena seated over 50,000 people inclusive of the rich, the poor and the emperor himself. The Colosseum hosted gladiatorial contests and public events.

9. Eiffel Tower (France)

The Eiffel Tower is one of the most popular tourist attraction sites in Paris. It stands at a proud 324 meters’ height, and most people take the lift when visiting the monument. The Eiffel Tower celebrated its 131st birthday on 31st March 2020.

10. Great Wall (China)

The construction of individual walls of the Great Wall of China began in the 7th century BC. The walls gradually created formidable protection for China’s northern borders. The Great Wall of China has been reconstructed and repaired over the years.

11. Machu Picchu (Peru)

Machu Picchu is also referred to as the Lost City of the Incas. The citadel was built in the 15th century and famously re-discovered in 1911. Machu Picchu impressively sits at over 2,400 meters above sea level.

12. Chichen Itza (Mexico)

Chichen Itza is one of Mexico’s most striking Mayan sites. This splendid metropolis was the primary ceremonial centre of the Yucatan. Chichen Itza flies under the radar but gives a scenic area plus one can learn more about the ancient Mayan civilization.

Frequently asked questions

The wonders of the world make people be in great awe. Many questions surround the origin of the wonders of the world. This section answers some of the commonly asked questions about these outstanding places.

Who decides the wonders of the world?

The wonders of the world are chosen through an online poll of tens of millions of votes. All the wonders are listed as UNESCO World Heritage sites. The organization’s goal is to preserve monuments from the past and present and continue it for the future.

What are the 25 wonders of the world?

The Times magazine wrote an article describing the 25 wonders of the world. These phenomenons include both natural and human-made monuments. The 25 wonders spread across the globe and maintain their remarkableness.

Which is the first wonder of the world?

The Great Pyramid of Giza is the only wonder of the ancient world that still exists. The Great Pyramid is located at Giza on the west bank of River Nile. It is among the classic seven wonders of the world.

Does 7 wonders of the world change?

The original 7 wonders of the world were selected in 200 BC by an individual known as Byzantine philosopher Filon. He based all the 7 wonders around the Mediterranean. In 2007, millions of people worldwide voted for the new 7 wonders of the world, which are evenly distributed around the world and have not changed since.

The 12 famous wonders of the world are all magnificent. With their history and origin, they provide a sensational experience to all the visitors who see them.

