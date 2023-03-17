Tony Forbes took to his timeline and penned a sweet letter to his assassinated son's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai

AKA's loving father thanked the gorgeous rapper for putting a smile on her son's face and changing him to be a better man

Reacting to Tony's message to Nadia, Supa Mega's fans also praised her for making Mega the happiest man until his fatal shooting

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tony Forbes penned a sweet message to Nadia Nakai. Tony is the late rapper AKA's father. Nadia Nakai was Supa Mega's girlfriend at the time of his death.

AKA's dad Tony Forbes penned a sweet letter to Nadia Nakai. Image: @tonydforbes

Source: Instagram

Tony Forbes thanks Nadia Nakai for making AKA happy

The slain hip-hop artist's father took to his Instagram timeline and thanked the beauty for loving his son. Tony shared that Nadia Nakai made AKA smile from ear to ear. ZAlebs reports that Supa Mega's dad said he knew from the first time he met Nadia that she was right for his son.

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was shot dead while out with friends in Durban on February 10. They were outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road when two unknown gunmen opened fire on them, killing the rapper instantly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nadia thanked Tony for his kind words in the comment section. Check out Tony's post below:

Mzansi reacts to Tony Forbes' letter to Nadia Nakai

Social media users took to Tony's comment section and shared their thoughts on his post. Many also praised Nadia Nakai for how she loved and changed AKA for the better.

audreygombarume commented:

"Her dressing said it all at the funeral. Dignity."

beautybysayma89 said:

"As the Megacy, we saw Kiernan change for the better in Nadia's hands. We were falling deeply in love with the man he had become. Thank you Bragga for making him the happiest man till the last day. Dankie Uncle T for sharing him with us."

pretty_little_thing96 wrote:

"We love you Bragga. We love you Forbes family."

bronwinphillips commented:

"Aauuww! The whole of South Africa saw the happiness she brought out in him."

mooisbeautybar said:

"This is the most beautiful message I’ve read of Nadia from the Forbes. 'I knew you were right for my boy', shuuuuuu."

chewy_schuwaker wrote:

"God bless you @tonydforbes these are healing words for @nadianakai. May God continue to be your family’s Rock and Comforter."

ronelnachtmann added:

"I totally agree @tonydforbes, @nadianakai and @akaworldwide were a perfect match. They were so compatible in every way. So sorry for your loss Nadia."

AKA's fans continue to visit his grave

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's fans continue visiting AKA's grave. The Fela In Versace hitmaker was shot dead a month ago while out with friends on Florida Road in Durban.

A concerned tweep took to Twitter to share a video of AKA's fans visiting his grave in Johannesburg. The tweep said he had seen four videos of people visiting the grave of Supa Mega. @thegreatoneza captioned it:

"I really don't know how to feel about this hey, this is the fourth TikTok I've seen this week. Forbes fam should have gone for a private cemetery."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News