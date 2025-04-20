Pastor Bushiri has become a controversial topic once again after one of his Easter Sermons in Malawi included the popular Rebecca Malope

The notorious Pastor Bushiri has shown people that he is not bothered by the noise on social media, as he shared his appreciation for Rebecca Malope

Pastor Bushiri's latest post on social media attracted attention from netizens who were in disbelief over his brazen meet-ups with South African public figures

Pastor Bushiri is well known as a fugitive in South Africa following charges of fraud and theft through his congregation. Most recently, Pastor Bushiri left many people disturbed when he showed he is on good terms with Rebecca Malope.

Pastor Bushiri showed he was chuffed with Rebecca Malope’s show at his church. Image: @shepherdbushiri / @dr_rebeccamalope

Source: UGC

MK Party's Floyd Shivambu also landed in hot water after he interacted with the pastor over Easter in Malawi. Pastor Bushiri has been in hiding in Malawi following criminal charges against him by South African authorities.

Pastor Bushiri praises Rebecca Malope

In an Instagram post, Pastor Bushiri reposted the video of Rebecca Malope performing at his church. Showing that he was impressed with her show, he captioned the video: "Let love lead.". See Pastor Bushiri's post about Rebecca Malope below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Pastor Bushiri is a criminal on the run

Pastor Bushiri is the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), and he gained massive support in South Africa. In 2020, he was in court for several criminal charges, including fraud, theft and sexual assault. The pastor and his wife fled from South Africa and have been living in Malawi despite being wanted by South African Police (SAPS).

Pastor Bushiri recently vowed to stay in Malawi because he believes the South African legal system is not fair. Throughout his legal troubles, loyal supporters have remained staunch in their support for him.

Pastor Bushiri and his wife Mary, fled from criminal charges in South Africa even after appearing in court. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Pastor Bushiri fans convinced he loves SA

Rebecca Malope's appearance in Pastor Bushiri's church was a welcome sight among his followers on Instagram. Some people speculated that the pastor was showing that he loves South Africans by inviting Rebecca Malope.

brigette_kamza said:

"Heehh😂🤣 my prophet doesn't want south Africa to rest he is now adding Rebecca Malope to the list 🤣🏼🙆🏼🙈"

elger.c wrote:

"South Africans are now following him to Malawi😂😂 give this man his credit. "

thokozile5454 passionately defended Bushiri:

"Prophet loves South Africans because he knows that it’s not them who created problems for him but it is our corrupted government system which is a mess, Gininda and all mafias who are clothed with SAPS uniform under the name of Police, your time is coming, repent and turn away from your wickedness ASAP."

zilungile.mdletye remarked:

"Mandithule 🤐(Let me keep quiet.)"

ximba_bongani adressed Pastor Bushiri:

"I'm sure you miss South Africa."

sha.az748 agreed:

"@ximba_bongani definitely it's close to his heart."

Bushiris to be extradited

Briefly News previously reported that Shepherd Bushiri, leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), and his wife Mary must return to South Africa to face the law.

The Bushiris were arrested in 2020, and as part of the bail conditions imposed by the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, they were not allowed to leave the country.

Malawi’s Magistrate’s Court has now ordered that the self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife be extradited to South Africa.

Source: Briefly News