Kwaito singer Pitch Black Afro discussed music producer DJ Cleo once again in a new viral video

The Styling Gel album creator alleged that DJ Cleo owes him royalties for his song Matofotofo

Netizens are angered on Pitch Black Afro's behalf, calling for Cleo to pay back his money as he worked hard for it

SA discusses Pitch Black Afro's mental state in a new video.

DJ Cleo in the limelight after Pitch Black Afro's revelation

Pitch Black Afro was in an interview discussing DJ Cleo and the royalties for Matofotofo. He stated that they are not close and are not on speaking terms.

He mentioned that his real name is Thulani, so he lives by the meaning behind it, and refrains from engaging in situations that will result in bickering.

"He never paid me the royalties for Matofotofo. We could never be close. He is the type of person that expects me to fight or something. Or maybe bad mouth him. I am not that person. My name is Thulani, so if a situation causes me to talk, I step away," he said.

User @_BlackZA posted the video on X, and it shows the singer in a fragile state.

Pitch Black Afro claims DJ Cleo ran with his money

Speaking to ZiMoja, Pitch Black Afro said he hopes DJ Cleo comes out with the truth regarding his royalties.

"He ran off with my money. I am not fighting; I, want God to handle the matter," he said. "I am keeping my distance because I don't like conflict, and we are not close," he added.

The Kwaito singer also slammed speculations that DJ Cleo discovered him, saying he had already built his brand way before he came into his life. He is trying to regain his spot in the limelight as he also performed at the 2024 Cotton Fest.

SA discussed Pitch Black Afro's mental state in a new video.

Mzansi discusses Pitch Black Afro's look

Netizens were taken aback by Pitch Black Afro's physical appearance saying he looks drained. Many are however siding with him in his royalties fight with DJ Cleo.

@Clif2Clif stated:

"People are just too nice with their business, turning the other cheek isn't always the answer."

@Cmbo97 lashed:

"Artists must stop bad-mouthing our legends. They must show the contract they signed, from that we can calculate the exact amount owed."

@KhizaraMakhuva asked:

"Is he not in jail for murdering his wife or fiancé? Anyway, this is sad if it true."

@ItsNathi_Costa questioned:

"I need more context on this yazi. If Cleo is really rocking uSthukzin unkulunkulu uzombona kwamampela."

@sompisixque cried:

"Yoh that album had so many bangers. I'm sure it even went double platinum too."

@SidwellNjabul asked:

"He is honestly fighting this the wrong way. Where are the contracts?"

