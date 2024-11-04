DJ Cleo and Zakes Bantwini crossed hairs over Cleo's SAMAs 30-year Kwaito tribute performance

Zakes Bantwini called him out for not properly representing Durban Kwaito stars, and he wrote a tweet

However, DJ Cleo did not appreciate him doing this, saying he could have called him privately

DJ Cleo and Zakes Bantwini have not been on the same page on social media recently, so they locked horns.

DJ Cleo and Zakes Bantwini disagreed with the SAMAs Kwaito tribute. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Darren Stewart

Zakes disagrees with DJ Cleo's SAMAs performance

DJ Cleo performed at the South African Music Awards and did a Kwaito Music tribute performance. However, Zakes Bantwini did not exactly appreciate him excluding Durban Kwaito musicians in the manner in which he did.

"I really enjoyed the 30-year Kwaito tribute by @dicleo1, but I was disappointed that the Durban Kwaito music era wasn't adequately represented in his mix. #SAMA30."

DJ Cleo clapped back, saying Zakes should have taken his query offline and called him at his cellphone number.

"My brother, I love you and your moves and have always rooted for you. I’ve never tweeted or said anything negative about You. You have my number, and you know that SAMAs are very political and are not my show or platform. Let’s lead the youngins by example and not do social media rants like them. I beg."

Their change drew crowds of people picking sides.

Zakes Bantwini apologises to DJ Cleo

However, Zakes Bantwini noted that he might have made the wrong decision by publicly blasting him instead of calling him.

Zakes Bantwini apologised to DJ Cleo, saying, "I apologise if my previous tweet offended you. My comment was driven by my passion for music. You are right; I should have reached out directly. Please accept my sincere apology."

Mzansi reacts to Zakes and Cleo's exchange

Netizens added their opinions on this, saying DJ Cleo misunderstood Zakes Bantwini's post and took it out of proportion.

@malose_ranoto shared:

"You misread the tweet, my brother. 3 words would’ve closed everything."

@GodPenuel stated:

"Big fan of both gents, but I genuinely see nothing wrong with the tweet by @ZakesBantwiniSA. I also prefer him tweeting publicly than sending a private msg, so we can all engage accordingly. I hope we can get more tweets like that to offer feedback & push the culture. My 2 cents."

@ShiloteW argued:

"I am a fan of both guys, and honestly, I don't see anything negative about Zake's tweet."

@LwaraM0511 applauded:

"Well done, brothers. This is how real man solves their problems or mistakes. May all men learn from what you have done."

@gala_tweets argued:

"You misread it, Cleo, that's that social media energy. there's nothing negative. it's not a rant. If you are in a power position and can't take constructive criticism like this, you are in trouble. I know by now you have spoken as a man should, maybe both delete this pointless blemish."

@sliq_liq said:

"Let’s try to read with understanding. There wasn’t a single negative thing said, you were given sincere and accurate feedback."

