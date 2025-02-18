Kwaito artist Pitch Black Afro has allegedly outed Radio 2000 presenter DJ Cleo, accusing him of stealing his royalties

The convicted murderer said he has never received the royalties for his song Matofotofo and blames DJ Cleo for this

Following his release from prison, Pitch Black Afro denied being close to DJ Cleo, saying he ran off with his money

Pitch Black Afro has accused DJ Cleo of stealing his 'Matofotofo' royalties. Image: @djcleo1 on Instagram, SowetanLive/X

Source: UGC

After worming his way back into the spotlight, convicted murderer and Kwaito artist Pitch Black Afro is speaking out after claiming to have been blindsided by music producer DJ Cleo.

Does DJ Cleo owe Pitch Black Afro royalties?

According to ZiMoja, the Kwaito singer alleged that the Radio 2000 presenter DJ Cleo, ran off with his royalties for the 2006 hit song Matofotofo. The song was part of his album Styling Gel.

Speaking to the publication, Pitch Black Afro said he has never received a cent of the royalties and blames DJ Cleo for this.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"He ran off with my money...I am not fighting; I, want God to handle the matter," he said.

Is Pitch Black Afro close with DJ Cleo following prison release?

After he was released from prison in 2023, Pitch Black Afro has been attempting to make his way back into the music industry. In 2024, he headlined the Back To The City Festival in Johannesburg.

However, he has not gained any contact with DJ Cleo, as he accused him of running off with his money.

"I am keeping my distance because I don't like conflict, and we are not close," he said. Pitch Black Afro stated that he wants to make peace however, he is confident that Cleo will one day come out with the truth,

He also slammed rumours that DJ Cleo discovered him, saying he had already built his brand.

Pitch Black Afro said DJ Cleo owes him 'Matofotofo' royalties. Image: Showmax

Source: UGC

DJ Cleo and Zakes Bantwini in a fit over SAMAs 30-year Kwaito tribute

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zakes Bantwini was not feeling DJ Cleo's SAMAs 30-year Kwaito tribute performance saying he did not properly represent Durban Kwaito stars.

However, DJ Cleo did not appreciate him doing this, saying he could have called him privately.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News