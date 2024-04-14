The Encanto family tree: Meet the Madrigal magical lineage

Walt Disney Animation Studios has delighted audiences for years with magical and adventurous animated films, including the beloved Encanto. This Colombian-centric story follows the Madrigals (La Familia Madrigal), a family blessed with magical abilities passed down to three generations. But then, who is the Encanto family tree, and what powers do they possess?

Encanto was first released in theatres in November 2021 but released on Disney+ in December. Byron Howard and Jared Bush directed the animated movie. It has top billboard charting theme songs like We Don't Talk About Bruno written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. This award-winning movie features the themes of magic, love, sacrifice, family unity, self-discovery, and strength.

What is the Encanto family tree, Madrigal?

Disney's Encanto is an animated movie about the Madrigals, a Colombian family living in a quaint mountain town. Each member is endowed with unique abilities to aid their community.

However, Mirabel, the central character, lacks such family powers and feels alienated from her family. To compensate, she embarks on a quest to fix familial and magical troubles.

The backstory reveals that 50 years ago when Alma Madrigal's triplets were born, soldiers attacked their village. Alma's husband, Pedro, sacrificed himself, allowing others to escape. The magic candle he gave Alma created a protective flame via "Miracle", creating the mountains and gifting her kids and grandkids with power.

Encanto family tree with names

There are 13 family members on the Madrigal family tree. Below is a rundown of the names of the Encanto family tree in order of arrangement and generation on the family tree.

1. Abuela Alma and Abuelo Pedro (First Generation)

Abuela Alma and Abuelo Pedro are the matriarch and patriarch of the Madrigal family. In Spanish, Abuela means grandmother, and Abuelo means grandfather. Abuela Alma, voiced by María Cecilia Botero, is the Madrigal family and Encanto community leader.

Who are Abuelas' three children in Encanto?

Julieta, Pepta, and Bruno are the triplets of Abuela Alma and Abuelo Pedro. They are two girls and a boy.

2. Julieta Madrigal and Agustin (second generation)

Who are Mirabel's parents? Julieta (voiced by Angie Cepeda) is Mirabel's mother, while Augustin is Mirabel's father. Julieta is the oldest triplet, Abuelo Alma's daughter, and the mother of Mirabel's siblings Isabela and Luisa. She has magical powers but married an ordinary man named Agustin (Voiced by Wilmer Valderrama)

He is portrayed as a clumsy and accident-prone man. He supports his wife wholeheartedly and sympathises with his daughter Mirable, who does not have a magic gift.

3. Pepa and Tio Felix (second generation)

Pepa (voiced by Carolina Gaitán) is Miranel's aunt and middle daughter of Abuela. She is the most emotional sibling and is very quirky. Her husband is Tio Félix (voiced by Mauro Castillo), an ordinary man without magic like Julieta's husband. They have three children: Dolores, Camilo, and Antonio.

4. Bruno Madrigal (second generation)

Bruno (voiced by John Leguizamo) is the last triplet and son of Abuela. He is considered the family's bad egg because of his magic powers. He also went missing for years because of a vision he had.

However, he is a good Tio (uncle) to his nieces and nephews. Mirabel's strong will reunites Bruno with other family members and the community in the storyline.

5. Isabela (third generation)

Who is the oldest of the Encanto sisters? Isabela is the oldest among Julieta Madrigal's three daughters. She is regarded as "Perfect" in the movie because of her sharpness and talent. Raised under pressure to be flawless, Isabela (voiced by Diane Guerrero) adopts a princess-like persona, resenting her sister Mirabel.

6. Luisa Madrigal (third generation)

Jessica Darrow portrays Luisa, the strong-willed middle daughter of Julieta and Agustin in the Madrigal family. Despite her incredible physical strength, she conceals deep emotions behind her stoic façade. While Isabela masks her sadness with charm and flowers, Luisa carries the weight of familial and societal expectations.

7. Mirabel Madrigal (third generation)

Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz) is the youngest daughter of Julieta. She realises on her fifth birthday that she lacks her family's magical abilities. At fifteen, she feels overlooked compared to her siblings, particularly Isabela, who is seen as flawless.

Despite initial alienation, Mirabel gains deep insight into her family, ultimately discovering her significance and potential to save their magical legacy.

8. Dolores Madrigal (third generation)

She is the first daughter of Pepa and Felix. Dolores (voiced by Adassa) knows everybody's secret because of her powers. She also tries to be perfect, just like Isabela. She has been aware of Bruno's location for years, a secret she has kept.

Other people include the following:

Encanto's family tree ages

The ages of the Encanto characters are not certain. But from audiences' views, below are their alleged ages:

Names Ages Abuelo Pedro 26 years old at the time of death Abuela Alma 75 or 76 years old Julieta, Pepa, and Bruno 50 years old Agustin 49 to 50 years old Felix Mid-50s Isabela 21 years old Luisa 19 years old Mirabel 15 years old Dolores 21 years old Camilio 15 years old Antonio 5 years old

Who is older, Isabella or Dolores?

Isabela is older than Dolores by a few months despite being both 21 years old. Isabela is the oldest grandchild in the Encanto family tree.

Encanto's family tree powers

The Madrigal children receive their abilities at age five during a grand celebration at Casita, marking the beginning of their magical journey. Abuela Alma, Abuelo Pedro, Agustin, Felix, and Mirabel are the only people without powers. Below are their various powers.

Camilo

He can shapeshift into anyone he has met. His transformations do not grant him superhuman abilities; they only mimic appearances.

Pepa

Pepa has weather-controlling abilities. Her mood influences the weather, instantly turning sunny days to storms and rain if she is angry. Despite trying, she can not prevent natural disasters like hurricanes.

Luisa

Built with a man's physique, Luisa has superhuman strength. She can lift buildings and donkeys, move mountains and bridges, and more.

Isabela

She possesses the power to create diverse plants instantly, particularly roses. She also decorates with her powers. Initially seen as perfect, she charms others with her ability.

Antonio

Antonio has the power to communicate with animals. However, he can not control them.

Julieta

She has a unique ability to heal wounds and illnesses through her cooking. Whether it is broken bones or bee stings, one bite of her food restores health instantly in Encanto.

Bruno

He possesses the gift of foresight/vision. Consequently, he can see future events.

Dolores

She has extraordinary hearing and can detect sounds from miles away. She is privy to everyone's secrets and sometimes shares false information.

The Encanto family tree comprises powerful family members. Unlike traditional superheroes, they use their powers to help their community. This animated movie has an exciting plot, adventure, suspense, and lesson for every family.

