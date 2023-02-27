Some school girls took part in a viral dance challenge craze done to Yah Yah Yah by Officixl Rsa and others

The kids were in class as they filmed the video and danced to the viral TikTok sound that people cannot get enough of

The video got so much attention that Uncle waffles joined people in the comments who shared their thoughts about the school kids' dance

Some students from Mpumalanga went viral by doing a TikTok dance challenge. The school students got a lot of attention as they entertained people with their amazing moves to Yah Yah Yah.

Three school girls got Uncle Waffles' attention with an amapiano dance challenge. Image: @andraya.m s

The dancers got some love from Uncle Waffles, who took the time to react to the school girls' video. The students are among the thousands who took part in the challenge on the video platform.

Mpumalanga student's dance challenge video goes viral

A viral video by @andraya.m shows the TikTokker and her two friends dancing in a video.

Uncle Waffles caught wind of the video and commented. She said that the girls looked beautiful while doing the challenge.

Watch the video of the kids below:

Mzansi amused by 1 girl's dancing to Yah Yah Yah

People were in stitches as they noticed one of the three girls was doing different moves from the viral dance challenge. Many peeps assumed she did not have TikTok, as the dance is popular on the platform.

Kam commented:

"Imagine looking that cute doing the eye thing."

Karabo Boikanyo commented:

"Girl at the back just happy to be there."

Jeana commented:

"The girl in the background has vibes, busy freestyling."

Leigh_.venn commented:

"Love the prefect uniform."

Bwiiink commented:

"Woow the prefect uniform looks so class."

her. commented:

"Please do it with the girl at the back I love her energy."

Rendi wa Manakanaka commented:

"The one at the back doesn’t have TikTok."

Umlungu amazes SA with Uncle Waffles dance in video with 1.7M views

Briefly News reported that a lady recently went viral on TikTok as she participated in a dance challenge. The Canadian had many South Africans impressed with her moves.

Many people flooded the comments to sing the woman's praises. People declared that the lady's dancing was officially South African-approved after doing the challenge inspired by Uncle Waffles.

The Canadian was dancing to an amapiano hit, and her facial expressions and movements were on point.

