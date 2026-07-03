e-Hailing platform inDrive has launched a new encrypted, in-app audio recording feature for users across South Africa

The safety tool allows both drivers and passengers to record trips manually to deter bad behaviour and resolve disputes

All recordings are heavily encrypted and can only be accessed by the platform's security team during an official investigation

A major e-hailing platform, inDrive, has introduced a new feature to enhance safety during rides. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Amid growing passenger safety concerns, ride-hailing platform inDrive has officially rolled out a new in-app audio recording feature. Available within the application's Safety Centre, the tool allows both drivers and passengers to activate audio recording during a ride. The initiative aims to enhance transparency, support fair dispute resolutions and encourage respectful behaviour between both parties.

Enhancing security on the road

According to Ashif Black, inDrive’s Country Representative for South Africa, the feature functions as a preventative and de-escalation tool for everyday misunderstandings, such as pickup confusion or route disagreements. Ashif noted that the option to record naturally encourages more mindful interactions and reinforces mutual respect.

Preventing everyday misunderstandings

Privacy and data protection remain central to the feature's layout. All captured audio is fully end-to-end encrypted, meaning neither the passenger nor the driver can download, save, or listen to the recording afterwards. The encryption key is held exclusively by inDrive's dedicated security team, and the data is only decrypted if a formal complaint is submitted and explicit consent is granted by the user. Furthermore, the feature cannot be run covertly in the background and requires intentional, manual activation. The safety feature is officially live and accessible to all South African users on the latest version of the inDrive mobile application.

Commuters can quickly activate the tool through the app's safety hub if a dispute arises during transit. Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

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