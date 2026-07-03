inDrive Launches In-App Audio Recording Feature to Boost Ride Safety in SA
- e-Hailing platform inDrive has launched a new encrypted, in-app audio recording feature for users across South Africa
- The safety tool allows both drivers and passengers to record trips manually to deter bad behaviour and resolve disputes
- All recordings are heavily encrypted and can only be accessed by the platform's security team during an official investigation
Amid growing passenger safety concerns, ride-hailing platform inDrive has officially rolled out a new in-app audio recording feature. Available within the application's Safety Centre, the tool allows both drivers and passengers to activate audio recording during a ride. The initiative aims to enhance transparency, support fair dispute resolutions and encourage respectful behaviour between both parties.
Enhancing security on the road
According to Ashif Black, inDrive’s Country Representative for South Africa, the feature functions as a preventative and de-escalation tool for everyday misunderstandings, such as pickup confusion or route disagreements. Ashif noted that the option to record naturally encourages more mindful interactions and reinforces mutual respect.
Preventing everyday misunderstandings
Privacy and data protection remain central to the feature's layout. All captured audio is fully end-to-end encrypted, meaning neither the passenger nor the driver can download, save, or listen to the recording afterwards. The encryption key is held exclusively by inDrive's dedicated security team, and the data is only decrypted if a formal complaint is submitted and explicit consent is granted by the user. Furthermore, the feature cannot be run covertly in the background and requires intentional, manual activation. The safety feature is officially live and accessible to all South African users on the latest version of the inDrive mobile application.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za