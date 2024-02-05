TV personality and singer Ntando Duma has revealed that she stopped attending club gigs

In her recent video, Ntando Duma mentioned that the original plan was to stop taking such gigs by the age of 25

Ntando Duma continued by saying she is turning 29 years old this year, so her decision is long overdue

They say everything has its cut-off date, and Ntando Duma has decided that her time taking club gigs has ended.

Ntando Duma will no longer work at clubs

TV personality, singer and award-winning actress Ntando Duma has stated in a video that she has stopped attending club gigs. In a video shared by @MDNnewss, Ntando Duma stated that she originally planned on stopping at the age of 25.

This year, she is turning 29 years old this year, so she stated that her decision is long overdue. Duma also hinted that she gave the club scene too many chances but she has finally reached her end point.

"I've been meaning to stop at 25, I am turning 29 [this year]. I gave it some chance so I am fine with it now. It's called growth, nothing hectic."

Mzansi scratches head at Ntando Duma

Many people who were not familiar with Ntando Dumas's work were left confused by this statement.

@Sandiso asked:

"What was she doing anyway?"

@Ed_UberDriver remarked:

"What was she really doing? We only know her as Junior De Rocka's baby mama."

@Aylah_ZA questioned:

"Doing what exactly."

@Earl_Diorn advised:

"I'd advice her to capitalize on them club gigs, she's still very young and have nothing happening for her currently in the limelight. But ke I've not seen her bank statement."

@ayanda_m04 joked:

"I really enjoyed her club gigs, from the comfort of my couch that is."

