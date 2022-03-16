Who is Rickelle Jones? Age, date of birth, pictures, A Reece, culture, net worth

Who is Rickelle Jones? Rickelle is a gorgeous fashion model from South Africa. She is best known for dating the hip hop songwriter, recording artist, and record producer A-Reece, i.e., Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Rickelle Jones. Photo: rickellejones10

Source: Instagram

While many people only identify Rickelle Jones as rapper A-Reece's girlfriend, there is more to her than that. Here is everything there is to know about the beauty queen, including her age, date of birth, hometown, and pictures.

Rickelle Jones' profile summary

Full name : Rickelle Danielle Jones

: Rickelle Danielle Jones Other names : Rickelle “Sweet Juliet” Jones

: Rickelle “Sweet Juliet” Jones Gender : Female

: Female Rickelle Jones' date of birth : 10th April

: 10th April Place of birth : Johannesburg, South Africa

: Johannesburg, South Africa Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Nationality : South African

: South African Ethnicity : White

: White Rickelle Jones' Instagram : @rickellejones.10, @rickellejones10

: @rickellejones.10, @rickellejones10 YouTube : Rickelle Jones

: Rickelle Jones Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Relationship status : dating

: dating Boyfriend : Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge

: Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge Occupation : fashion model and stylist

: fashion model and stylist Famous for: dating rapper A-Reece

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Rickelle Jones' biography

Ronald Mataboge's girlfriend. Photo: rickellejones.11

Source: Instagram

Ms. Jones is from Johannesburg, South Africa, where she currently resides. She shares the same birth month with her grandmother, born on 1st April, who strongly resembles her. Unfortunately, there is no information on Rickelle Jones' culture or family details besides her hometown.

How old is Rickelle Jones? Even though we know she was born on 10th April, Rickelle Jones' age is unknown because she has not revealed her birth year to the public. Although there are several Rickelle Jones Twitter accounts, none seems to be hers.

Career wise, Ms. Jones is a fashion model, stylist, and social media influencer. However, not much is known about her career; therefore, it is difficult to approximate Rickelle Jones' net worth.

Rickelle Jones and A Reece

Ms. Jones and A-Reece, who is 23 years old, have been lovers since 2018. The two have clear, strong chemistry and consider each other best friends. She is his inspiration and a true lover considering she stayed by his side even when he had financial issues.

The rapper even dedicated a whole verse on Juliet Rose hit record off the L3 Long Lost Letters project to his “Sweet Juliet”. Romantic, right? Before Ms. Jones, A-Reece was said to be dating Natasha Thahane.

Rickelle Jones' pictures

1. She is extremely beautiful

Gorgeous Ronald Mataboge's girlfriend. Photo: rickellejones10

Source: Instagram

Rapper Ronald Mataboge's girlfriend has an admirable physique. Although she has not shared her exact body measurements, she has fats at the right places, giving her a petite hourglass body shape.

2. She resembles her grandmother

A-Reece's girlfriend as a child and her grandmother . Photo: rickellejones10

Source: Instagram

While little is known about Ms. Jones' family, the fashion model shared a picture of her and her grandmother on 1st April 2021. This picture confirms that she inherited most of her good looks from her grandmother.

3. She has several tattoos

A-Reece's girlfriend's tattoos. Photo: @rickellejones.diary

Source: Instagram

A-Reece's girlfriend inked the initials L.R.M. for Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge on her left shoulder. She has a tattoo of some writing with birds flying ending in a cross on the right side of her waist going upwards, a butterfly on her left arm, and praying hands on her left wrist.

She has tattooed letter R on the lower right wrist and the letter T on the lower left wrist. The model has another tattoo on her right arm, another one below it, another on the left side of her waist, and another on her ring finger.

3. She is in love with her boyfriend

Ronald Mataboge and his girlfriend. Photo: earthgotmusic_sa

Source: Instagram

Several pictures of Ms. Jones and A-Reece confirm that the two lovebirds truly love each other. They enjoy spending time together and are never shy of posting each other online. They have been together for over 3 years, and they may be together forever from the look of things.

Rickelle Jones is a gorgeous fashion model with a bright future. Even though her relationship with Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge is what made her famous, there is no doubt that she has what it takes to succeed in her line of work. We wish her all the best in her endeavours.

READ ALSO: Who is Tamika Smith? Age, children, Method Man, pictures, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published interesting facts about Tamika Smith. Tamika is a celebrity wife who has kept her private life away from the media for years.

She is married to Method Man, a rapper, actor, and record producer.

Source: Briefly News