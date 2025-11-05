A woman posted a TikTok video of her relationship, and she got people's attention after highlighting their massive age gap

The lady in a happy relationship went viral after revealing how old her boyfriend is, and many were floored

People flooded the comments, stunned after seeing how much older the woman was than her partner

Photos of a woman and her boyfriend throughout their relationship made rounds on TikTok. A woman told people on TikTok all about her and her boyfriend's massive age gap.

The post that the woman shared about her relationship received more than 6,000 likes. There were nearly 1,000 comments from amazed people.

In a post on TikTok by @monabearmcbride shared photos of her boyfriend with text sharing that they have the biggest age gap. She revealed that her boyfriend was born in 2005, while she was born in 1992. The lady posted a compilation of their photos over the years.

South Africa amazed by age gap relationship

People commented that they could not imagine how she was dating someone so much younger. Many supported the pair, arguing that love knows no age. Some commented with their own stories about finding true love despite a big age gap. See the photos of the couple and people's comments below:

Rre Moruapheko pointed out:

"You were in grade 8 when he was born."

Bavisha 🇿🇦 shared her love story:

"🤣🤣 My husband is 1991 and I am 1983. It works beautifully 😍"

Bongiwe M added:

"Y'all are beautiful, sis❤️don't mind the haters. Love has no age😊"

Skopas_ was not convinced:

"Y’all, what if they actually aren’t dating and she’s just rage-baiting us?😭"

KNKhunou 😎 🇿🇦 wanted the best for the couple:

"It's fine... what's important to me is your happiness, are you happy chomi? 👀"

the messenger applauded the love birds:

"It's only that these days people are being open about it, it has been like this ever since, all the best fam 💯"

Millicent_mills was unimpressed:

"Kore I don't even know what to say. You even have a baby with the baby."

Stephanie Monareng applauded:

"You look good, sis, and he looks so happy.l Love it ❤"

Khethii Kumalo expressed disapproval:

"Angeke my sister, he just turned 20 this year 👀 una 33 wena 😂 yoh haii"

aaaaa wondered about their romance:

"Like what conversations are you having with a 20-year-old guy at 33 years, mama?'

