A hilarious conspiracy theory suggesting that social media ‘baddies’ were secret agents for the SIU took the internet by storm

The viral video shared on TikTok left viewers feeling entertained as the creator broke down the alert code she suspects they used

Social media users were entertained, with some viewers calling the theory a form of investigative journalism

A content creator shared her theory on the social media caption 'Small girl, Big God' used by baddies. Image: @mothowamafello

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator started a national conversation by jokingly warning wealthy men that their stylish companions might be undercover agents.

The creator, TikTok user @mothowamafello, on 21 April 2026, where it went viral, attracting comments from viewers who seemed to have the same views as her.

The creator noted that she had had the conspiracy theory for some time and was starting to believe it. She said she believed that the local 'baddies' worked as secret agents for the Special Investigative Unit (SIU). Amused the woman, said she suspected that their signal to the alert the SIU was the "Small Girl, Big God" caption on their posts after they'd linked up with these wealthy men.

The SIU conspiracy theory

The creator, TikTok user @mothowamafello, said it could not be a coincidence that the proximity to baddies and SARS and SIU investigations was proportional. The woman suggested that the law enforcement officers were sending the 'baddies' to these men to infiltrate their world. She also jokingly warned the men, saying that once they are associated with 'baddies', they need to count their days, insinuating that law enforcement officers would soon be knocking on their doors.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the woman's theory

The clip gained massive views and nearly 900 comments from entertained social media users who seemed to agree with the creator. Many viewers said she was onto something, and calling her conspiracy investigative journalism. Some said they supported her views and jokingly questioned themselves on whether they watch too many movies to believe the views. Others said Netflix was slow for not having thought of that angle, pointing out that there might be some truth to the woman's claims. One viewer noted that author Lebohang Masango wrote about the creator's theory in a book she released in 2020.

User @Ma2ula joked:

"You know what? This is actually investigative journalism 😂."

User @Just Khathutshelo shared:

"I think I agree with you, or maybe I am watching too many action movies."

User @pabie added:

"MacG once said this."

User @𝒦🪽said:

"Netflix is sleeping on a documentary😭."

User @Mandisa Gaba 🇿🇦🇷🇺 commented:

"Lebohang Masango writes about this in her book Soft Life. She saw and wrote about this as far back as 2020."

User @Maleho said:

"Yazini (do you know what?), this actually makes sense😭!"

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Source: Briefly News