@makhosidlamini920 has made personal shopping, once a luxury for the elite, accessible to all by fulfilling clothing requests from a WhatsApp group

Her hectic day at Small Street, documented on social media, highlighted the challenges of catering to multiple clients at once

Expert Thandeka Moyo told Briefly News that personal shopping is growing in South Africa, driven by the rise of digital platforms like WhatsApp

She turned personal shopping into an accessible service by fulfilling clothing requests for a WhatsApp group. Images: @makhosidlamini920 and Stock.

This personal shopper has turned a luxury known only to the elites into an accessible venture for everyone. @makhosidlamini920 recently took to Small Street to fulfil clothing requests from a WhatsApp group.

During her shopping day, which she documented on social media, she revealed the bustling and sometimes chaotic nature of catering to multiple clients simultaneously.

A day in the life of a personal shopper

@makhosidlamini920, whose real name is Makhosi Dlamini, shared her experiences via a series of posts and stories, giving followers a glimpse into the hectic world of personal shopping.

In her video, her role involved selecting outfits, navigating the busy streets, and coordinating with group members who had specific requests:

The WhatsApp group, where members discuss and share fashion finds, played a crucial role in this shopping spree.

The group's chatter included inquiries about prices, discounts, and specific items.

Zamahlase commented:

"Sawubona.....ngcela ukubuza amateku abe imalini?" (Hello, how much are the items?)

Nosiiiiiii N also asked:

"Is it cheaper if you’re in the group? 🥺"

Starlady ⭐️gushed over one item she saw in the group:

"The green coat 😩😩"

Ntandosh also added:

"Hi sisi, can you please send me the link to the group?"

The history of personal shopping in South Africa

Speaking to Briefly News, personal shopper expert Thandeka Moyo said the role of personal shoppers is growing in South Africa, particularly with the rise of digital platforms like WhatsApp that facilitate group purchases.

"Personal shopping is not traditionally South African, but it’s becoming more popular as people seek convenience and personalised service.

"WhatsApp groups have created a new dimension for this service, making it easier for shoppers to coordinate and get the best deals."

Moyo also noted that personal shopping was a luxury reserved for the elite in South Africa and worldwide.

"Still, now it's accessible to a broader audience thanks to social media and community-driven platforms. It’s exciting to see how the tradition evolves and becomes more integrated into everyday life."

