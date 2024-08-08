A woman celebrated becoming a mom and makoti with her partner after meeting on Tinder

She shared her story on TikTok and cautioned about safety while online dating

Relationship and safety experts spoke to Briefly News and emphasised the importance of meeting in public spaces and informing friends of plans

This woman found her happily ever after on Tinder and shared her story on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming twist of fate, a woman celebrated becoming a mom and makoti with her Xhosa partner. Sharing her journey on TikTok, she recounted how she met her partner on Tinder.

Participating in the recently trending challenge of giving different gents a chance and revealing how it's going or how it ended, @ap.ntuba is one of those who were celebrating.

Cautionary measures when dating online

In a candid post, @ap.ntuba shared:

"We met on Tinder, but ladies, be careful. Don't get kidnapped; people are disappearing out here. If you download it, take yourself to the date, don't get picked up, and meet up with him in a public space until you trust him."

According to experts, her advice is timely, given the rising concerns over safety in online dating.

Speaking to Briefly News, Refentse Mbatha advised that while online dating can be a wonderful way to meet new people, it is crucial to stay vigilant.

"Always inform a friend or family friend of your plans and location when meeting someone new. Trust your instincts, and don't hesitate to leave if something feels off."

Safety expert Sipho Mthethwa also noted a few tips for girls who want to try online dating.

"Ensuring your safety is paramount. Opt for well-lit, busy areas for your first few meetings. Never share personal information such as home address early on, and consider using a separate phone number for online interactions."

The girlies are eager to find husbands

South African women who commented on the video were almost perplexed to see she's found a long-lasting partner in a Xhosa man.

Dee Soyisa Mkhize commented:

"Umxhosa thank you ngacishe ngafa 😭😭😭" [A Xhosa person, thank you, I almost died.]

Slungile said:

"Wabanelucky mntase kwaba😳" [You were so lucky with these ones]

Mpuci also noted:

"Thyini ziyasebenza kanti ezi App🤔🤔 congratulations Sis👌👌❤️❤️" [Wow those apps work?]

Nelinela01 jokingly stated that not everyone's luck is in the same place:

"🤣🤣🤣 Lucky zabantu azifani. congratulations sis 🎊" [People's luck's are not the same]

Zoe Sondisa, in a congratulatory mood, said:

"Mrs Vuthula♥️♥️♥️🥰"

Ms_Ash2012 complemented her beauty:

"Ohhh awusemhle sis wethu😍😍😍😍"

Silk Damoyi also noted:

"This is wholesome. I love it"

S I N A Y O 🍒 added asked:

"Which Tinder are you talking about mntase?? At this point, I’m asking for my damn self! 😭"

Tints❤️ highlighted how it was a refreshing side of the trend:

"I love this positive side of this trend ❤️❤️"

Baddie to makoti: Woman’s dramatic transformation after meeting bae leaves SA with mixed reactions

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady took to social media to showcase how she looked before she first started dating her bae vs now.

The TikTok video gained a massive attraction online, gathering many views, thousands of likes and comments.

The online community reacted to the stunner's clip, rushing to the comments section to express their thoughts.

