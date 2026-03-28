Springboks forward Elrigh Louw and his long-time partner Mirinthea Bezuidenhout tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony

The couple chose a beautiful setting at Bona Bona Game Lodge, keeping their big day private despite Louw’s growing profile in South African rugby

Photos shared by Mirinthea after the ceremony drew a wave of reactions online, with fans across South Africa celebrating the couple’s milestone and flooding social media with messages

Springbok star Elrigh Louw is officially off the market after marrying long-time partner Mirinthea Bezuidenhout in a private ceremony earlier this year.

Elrigh Louw acknowledges the fans following the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between England and South Africa at the Allianz Stadium. Image: Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

The couple, who had been together for six years, chose 14 February 2026 for their wedding, keeping it small but visually striking.

The wedding took place at Bona Bona Game Lodge, a location known for its quiet setting rather than spectacle. The rugby star proposed in October 2025 after years of a low-profile relationship that stayed largely out of the public eye. Their journey, which was not built online, unfolded privately, and that was clear in the way the wedding was held.

Photos shared on Instagram on 22 February after the ceremony won the hearts of many rugby fans across South Africa, who flooded the comments section with love.

The caption by @Mirinthe said it beautifully:

"Our wedding, our people and finally my HUSBAND."

Rugby fans and friends show love

Here are some of the comments from South Africans online celebrating the couple's special day.

@deniellederk:

"You looked stunning. Congratulations, most beautiful. Blessings to your marriage."

@nickesmith:

"The best ever."

@lizanenel:

"It was so nice to celebrate your day with you."

@sis.nel:

"You were the most beautiful bride. Congratulations."

@ansunel:

"Oh wow, so incredibly stunning. Slide 5, you looked stunning."

See the photos below:

February has been a month of weddings for many Springboks and rugby stars in South Africa. South Africa's sevens rugby star Tristan Leyds recently walked down the aisle, joining other players such as Herschel Jantjies, who also married in February, and Stormers star Leolin Zas.

Louw's rugby career

Louw made his senior debut in the 2019–20 season, quickly getting minutes at professional level and scoring early in his career. He then made the move to the Blue Bulls, where his career took a changed trajectory. Once part of the Pretoria-based outfit, he became a regular in the United Rugby Championship, where he made over 70 appearances at senior level and came close to 100 career points at club level.

Elrigh Louw of South Africa looks on during the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between Wales and South Africa at the Principality Stadium. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

He has won the Currie Cup in 2020–21 and 2021 and was a URC runner-up in 2021–22. He was also named in the URC Elite XV in 2023–24. His international break for South Africa came in 2022. He has earned 13 Test caps and has one international try.

SA Rugby mourns the death of a former player

Briefly News previously reported that the South African rugby community is in mourning following the passing of a distinguished former player who represented the nation under the South African Rugby Union (SARU).

The rugby icon passed away on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, leaving behind a legacy of skill, leadership, and community impact.

Source: Briefly News