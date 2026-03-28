Elrigh Louw Wedding: Springboks Star Ties the Knot in Beautiful Ceremony
- Springboks forward Elrigh Louw and his long-time partner Mirinthea Bezuidenhout tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony
- The couple chose a beautiful setting at Bona Bona Game Lodge, keeping their big day private despite Louw’s growing profile in South African rugby
- Photos shared by Mirinthea after the ceremony drew a wave of reactions online, with fans across South Africa celebrating the couple’s milestone and flooding social media with messages
Springbok star Elrigh Louw is officially off the market after marrying long-time partner Mirinthea Bezuidenhout in a private ceremony earlier this year.
The couple, who had been together for six years, chose 14 February 2026 for their wedding, keeping it small but visually striking.
The wedding took place at Bona Bona Game Lodge, a location known for its quiet setting rather than spectacle. The rugby star proposed in October 2025 after years of a low-profile relationship that stayed largely out of the public eye. Their journey, which was not built online, unfolded privately, and that was clear in the way the wedding was held.
Photos shared on Instagram on 22 February after the ceremony won the hearts of many rugby fans across South Africa, who flooded the comments section with love.
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The caption by @Mirinthe said it beautifully:
"Our wedding, our people and finally my HUSBAND."
Rugby fans and friends show love
Here are some of the comments from South Africans online celebrating the couple's special day.
@deniellederk:
"You looked stunning. Congratulations, most beautiful. Blessings to your marriage."
@nickesmith:
"The best ever."
@lizanenel:
"It was so nice to celebrate your day with you."
@sis.nel:
"You were the most beautiful bride. Congratulations."
@ansunel:
"Oh wow, so incredibly stunning. Slide 5, you looked stunning."
February has been a month of weddings for many Springboks and rugby stars in South Africa. South Africa's sevens rugby star Tristan Leyds recently walked down the aisle, joining other players such as Herschel Jantjies, who also married in February, and Stormers star Leolin Zas.
Louw's rugby career
Louw made his senior debut in the 2019–20 season, quickly getting minutes at professional level and scoring early in his career. He then made the move to the Blue Bulls, where his career took a changed trajectory. Once part of the Pretoria-based outfit, he became a regular in the United Rugby Championship, where he made over 70 appearances at senior level and came close to 100 career points at club level.
He has won the Currie Cup in 2020–21 and 2021 and was a URC runner-up in 2021–22. He was also named in the URC Elite XV in 2023–24. His international break for South Africa came in 2022. He has earned 13 Test caps and has one international try.
SA Rugby mourns the death of a former player
Briefly News previously reported that the South African rugby community is in mourning following the passing of a distinguished former player who represented the nation under the South African Rugby Union (SARU).
The rugby icon passed away on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, leaving behind a legacy of skill, leadership, and community impact.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.