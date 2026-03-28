A Sydney-based Springbok fan shared a hilarious clip showing how the England rugby team is supposedly feeling after finding out their next fixture

England narrowly missed a win against France in their last match, and the news that the Boks are up next did not exactly help the mood

South Africans and rugby fans around the world flooded the comments with banter

The Springboks on the left and a Springbok fan on the right. Images: @aussie.boks

Source: Facebook

One Springbok fan, @aussie.boks, a Joburg-born content creator based in Sydney, had rugby fans in stitches on 15 March 2026. He shared a clip where he acted out how England fans are supposedly reacting to the news of having to face off against the Boks. He pulled pff he water works, putting on a full dramatic performance of disbelief and despair at the sight of the next fixture. He went on to say:

"England rugby nearly got the win against France but just fell short. Unfortunately, their next fixture against the Springboks won't be any easier."

The timing could not have been better. According to their latest report, SA Rugby recently confirmed that the Springboks will open their 2026 Nations Championship season with three home Tests in July. England are first up on 4 July at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. After that, Scotland come to Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 11 July, and Wales close out the home Tests at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban on 18 July.

England last toured South Africa back in 2018, and that game at Ellis Park went right down to the wire. SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said England will arrive in good form and feeling confident, which makes this one of the most exciting fixtures on the calendar.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Rugby fans debate the England vs Boks fixture

The comments on the Facebook user @aussie.boks' post were exactly what you would expect from Bok supporters:

@Buyie Mthembu wrote:

"Don't cry for me, England."

@Collin Govender said:

"T20 is over. Now get ready for the real TEST."

@Natertia Costello added:

"Will they never learn? We are the champions."

@Neville Walter Brown wrote:

"Bring it on, England. We are waiting for you."

@Selwyn Jantjies said:

"England, bring all of your players, every last one, and don't leave behind the blond. We have something big for him."

@Wade Gilmour joked:

"4 July. Even Trump is going to bring out the fireworks."

@Jackie Dubber warned:

"Don't count your chickens before they hatch. The first 10 minutes will truly say how this will go."

@Ivan Nel said:

"England is not bad. We will have to be at our best."

@Quintin Style added:

"Why does everyone insult each other instead of talking about rugby? Underestimate England at your peril."

@Pj Labling wrote:

"Sorry, boet, the Boks are coming for you."

A gentleman recording himself play-acting. Images: @aussie.boks

Source: Facebook

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