Zee Nxumalo reportedly bags the most nominations at the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards, tying with another popular Amapiano star

The Metro FM Music Awards announcement event took place in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, uniting key industry players, performers, and sponsors

The award ceremony is going to take place at a new venue, in another province, in April 2026, giving fans a chance to celebrate their faves

Halala! Zee Nxumalo showed the industry how it's done in 2025; now she is reaping the rewards.

The 2026 Metro FM Awards nominations ceremony unveiled the list of nominees for the show set to take place in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, in April 2026.

Zee Nxumalo bags nominations

Hosts Smash Afrika and Lamiez Holworthy held the fort as the night's presenters.

Together with other speakers, shared the list of artists who will be vying for the top prize in their respective categories. Held in Hyde Park, Jozi, the awards nominations ceremony awarded Zee Nxumalo with the most nods.

Performing on stage were the nominees Zee and MaWhoo, who have bagged five nominations.

Zee Nxumalo bagged seven nominations, with Sam Deep also receiving seven. However, according to IOL, Nxumalo responded with a mix of emotions to this, saying she always gets nominated but never wins. She is nominated under the categories Best Female, Best Styled and Artist of the year, among others.

MaWhoo tied with another artist, Ciza, who also bagged five nods for his hit song.

MaWhoo slams Ukhozi FM

The Metros might be in MaWhoo's good books, but Ukhozi FM's Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka competition isn't.

The 3Step and Amapiano vocalist made a video criticising the radio station for the Song of the Year song contest. In 2025, her song was in the top 10, and this was for the first time in her career.

Her song Bengicela, featuring GL_Ceejay, Thuthukela and Jazzwrld, was competing for the Song of the Year title and fans had to vote for Ingoma E. However, the feedback message when they placed a vote comes back with another artist's name.

In the video posted by Piano Connect, MaWhoo states, "When many people vote for Ingoma E, the thank you message that usually comes after voting is written in someone else's name. So, I wanted to understand why this happens. I have been receiving numerous DMs from fans who also expressed concern over this. Others voted for me 17 times. Please correct this, as I do not want my efforts to go to waste.

"I was very happy when my song made it to the Ukhozi FM top 10 list. Then the next thing, this happens. No, this means our efforts are being wasted."

