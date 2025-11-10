A 14-year-old teenager went missing after he was last seen swimming at the beach near Hermanus in the Western Cape

The child disappeared on 9 November 2026, and the South African Police Service launched a search for him

There was no sign of the teenager after efforts were made to locate him beneath the waters where he was last seen

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

A teenager disappeared in Hermanus, Western Cape. image: Marganz on Freeimages.com

Source: UGC

HERMANUS, WESTERN CAPE — A teenager from Grabouw in the Western Cape went missing while swimming in Hermanus on 9 November 2025.

According to News24, the young man went missing after he went for a swim at Hawston Beach. Rescuers and police divers have since the disappearance launched a search for him. He was last seen near a rocky area on the beach.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hermanus's station commander, Edrich Kotze, said that emergency teams were activated after 12 pm after reports of a drowning. The police, private security, and paramedics teamed up to search for the teenager.

