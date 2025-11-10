Search Underway for Missing 14-Year-Old Western Cape Teen Who Was Last Seen Swimming
- A 14-year-old teenager went missing after he was last seen swimming at the beach near Hermanus in the Western Cape
- The child disappeared on 9 November 2026, and the South African Police Service launched a search for him
- There was no sign of the teenager after efforts were made to locate him beneath the waters where he was last seen
HERMANUS, WESTERN CAPE — A teenager from Grabouw in the Western Cape went missing while swimming in Hermanus on 9 November 2025.
According to News24, the young man went missing after he went for a swim at Hawston Beach. Rescuers and police divers have since the disappearance launched a search for him. He was last seen near a rocky area on the beach.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hermanus's station commander, Edrich Kotze, said that emergency teams were activated after 12 pm after reports of a drowning. The police, private security, and paramedics teamed up to search for the teenager.
