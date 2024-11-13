What is Austin Butler's height? The actor's measurements, bio, and fun facts

Austin Butler’s height has become a hot topic since he portrayed the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, in Elvis. While he received critical acclaim for his transformation into the singer, this also attracted scrutiny into his physical attributes, with many comparing him with the late star. But did you know that Austin and Elvis have one thing in common? Their height!

Austin at the Saban Theatre in 2024 (L). Austin during the 2024 premiere of Dune: Part Two (C). The actor at The Bikeriders photocall in 2024 (R). Photo: Gregg, Han, Ernesto (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Butler is an American actor best known for starring in The Carrie Diaries. Some of his accolades include a People’s Choice Award and a BAFTA Award. With such popularity, details about his personal life are subject to public scrutiny. How tall and how much does Austin Butler weigh? Discover why the Hollywood star has been towering over other celebrities on the red carpet.

Austin Butler’s profile summary

Full name Austin Robert Butler Gender Male Date of birth 17 August 1991 Age 33 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Anaheim, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 6’ (183 cm) Weight 70 kg (159 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Romantic orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Parents Lori Anne and David Butler Siblings Ashley Butler Profession Actor Years active 2005-present Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

What is Austin Butler’s height?

If acting did not work out, the star could have explored a career as a professional basketball player due to his height. According to multiple sources, including Austin Butler’s IMDb profile, he stands 6 feet (183 cm) tall and weighs 70 kilograms (159 lbs).

During a February 2023 interview with Variety, Austin narrated how he adapted an unconventional diet plan after his agent told him he needed to gain weight for the Elvis Presley role.

I would drink microwaved Häagen-Dazs ice cream alongside two dozen doughnuts, and I really started to gain weight.

Although Butler eventually started feeling awful about this strategy, he probably forgot his troubles after receiving a Golden Globe Award for this role.

If the actor’s height has astonished you, prepare to uncover other fascinating details about him that even his day ones are likely unaware of.

Actor Austin Butler during the 2024 Australian premiere of The Bikeriders at State Theatre in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Original

Austin Butler is a proud Leo

The Drake & Josh star (33 as of 2024) was born on 17 August 1991 in Anaheim, California, USA. He was raised alongside his older sister, Ashley (born in 1986). Their maternal great-great-grandparents were Finnish immigrants who settled in Wisconsin.

Regarding his education, Butler was homeschooled from the seventh grade until the tenth grade to accommodate his budding acting career.

A close relationship with his mother

Austin Butler’s parents, David (a real estate appraiser) and Lori Anne (an anaesthetist), divorced when he was seven. Sadly, Anne died of duodenal cancer in 2014. During his 2023 acceptance speech at the Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood star celebrated his late mom, saying:

I want to thank my mom, who is smiling down right now. I love you and thank you for sacrificing so much for me.

Austin Butler’s rise to stardom

Butler landed his first acting gig in 2005 at 14, playing Zippy Brewster in Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. After starring in several other films, he made his Broadway debut in The Iceman Cometh.

Austin Butler during the London Gala Screening of The Bikeriders at The Curzon Mayfair in 2024. Photo: Lia Toby

Source: Getty Images

In 2019, the actor was cast as Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis. Although Presley’s family and fans praised him for this role, Austin revealed how it made him nervous while speaking on Good Morning America in February 2023.

This was the most intimidating thing I have ever done. I could not sleep well for about two years.

Ultimately, he also received an Academy Award nomination for his exemplary work. Below are some of Austin Butler’s movies and TV shows:

Aliens in the Attic (2009)

(2009) Out of Jimmy’s Head (2008)

(2008) The Defenders (2010)

(2010) Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011)

(2011) The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

(2019) The Bikeriders (2023)

How much did Austin Butler get paid for Elvis?

Austin’s salary from the film remains speculative. According to Cosmopolitan, he bagged $700,000 for the role.

Austin Butler’s net worth is impressive

As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, the Hollywood star is worth $4 million. His income primarily stems from his illustrious 19-year-old acting career.

Actor Austin Butler during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2023. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

High-profile romantic relationship

Who is Austin Butler’s wife? This is a question most of his fans keep asking in a bid to find out whether he is off the market.

From 2011 to 2019, the Wizards of Waverly Place star dated actress Vanessa Hudgens. The duo broke up due to their busy schedules and demanding careers. In December 2021, Butler began dating model and actress Kaia Gerber.

FAQs

In 2023, Austin won a Satellite Award for his role in Elvis. Here are some frequently asked questions about the Hollywood star:

Why is Austin Butler so famous?

Butler earned wider recognition for his appearance as Elvis Presley in the 2022 musical drama film Elvis. He has 42 acting credits.

Who recommended Austin Butler for Elvis?

American actor and film producer Denzel Washington privately called Elvis’ director Baz Luhrmann to put in a good word for his The Iceman Cometh co-star. He eventually bagged the role.

How tall is Austin Butler vs Elvis?

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor and the late Burning Love hitmaker are 6 feet. This, among other reasons, was why Elvis’ director chose Austin as the best candidate to portray Presley.

Austin Butler during The Bikeriders 2024 Los Angeles Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

What is the age gap between Austin and Kaia?

Kaia was born on 3 September 2001. Therefore, the couple has a 10-year age gap. Nonetheless, age appears not to be an issue for them, as they have been together for over two years.

This article answers the many searches for “What is Austin Butler’s height?” The Elvis actor is 6 feet tall. But beyond his striking physical appearance, he boasts a successful career marred by several awards and nominations.

READ ALSO: All about Tyla: Age, height, ethnicity, parents, and full biography

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about Tyla's personal life. The South African-born singer first gained recognition in 2023 after the Water Challenge went viral on social media.

Nicknamed the Queen of Popiano, Tyla's unique sound incorporates genres like pop, Amapiano, Afrobeats, and R&B. Check the article for more on the background that shaped her musical journey.

Source: Briefly News